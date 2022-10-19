Where to Find the Pumpkin Launcher in Fortnite (2022)

The Pumpkin Launcher is a new addition to weaponry in Fortnite and is the perfect firearm to get every player in the spirit of the season. There are two variations of the weapon to get ahold of, the first Pumpkin Launcher, which has a rare label, or the epic, which is harder to find but guarantees more damage per hit. If you’re on the hunt to see what this weapon can do, read on to find out where you may be able to locate one.

Where to Find the Pumpkin Launcher in Fortnite

Similar to weapons like the Goo Gun, the Pumpkin Launcher is predominantly found as floor loot or within chests. Because of this, it’s best to immediately drop into locations such as Lustrous Lagoon or Rave Cave as they both have a lot of available loot, alongside necessary cover from enemies. Although there’s no guarantee that the Pumpkin Launcher will be found in these locations, it’s still worth taking the chance of locating as much loot as possible to have the best odds of finding it. Of course, you can always eliminate a player to take their weapon, but this method also has a high risk of being eliminated from the match.

In terms of ammo, Pumpkin Launchers require Rockets to reload when necessary, and infinite ammo doesn’t apply to this weapon, unlike the similar Goo Gun. So if you are on the hunt for this glorious Jack-o-Lantern, stock up on as much ammo as possible to maximize its power. Rockets can be found in a similar way to the gun, through chests or floor loot, which once again makes loot-heavy areas like Lustrous Lagoon so useful to explore from the moment your feet touch the map.

When it comes to eliminating enemies with this weapon, it serves as a rocket launcher. So while it can do a considerable amount of damage and potentially kill an opponent in one hit, it takes time to reload. You must ensure your aim is on point to avoid a potentially devastating miss. Additionally, if your opponent has a shield activated, you should use a different weapon to knock down the protection and follow through with the Pumpkin Launcher, so you don’t waste any precious ammo.

Fortnite is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.