Where-to-Find-the-Explosive-Goo-Gun-Fortnite

For avid Fornite players, it’s essential to know the ins and outs of your weapon. But given just how many weapons Fortnite throws into the battlefield, it can be pretty hard to master them all. Chapter 3, Season 4 has already presented an array of new firearms for us to familiarize ourselves with. However, it just appears to be the gift that keeps on giving. The Goo Gun is one of Fortnite’s newest offerings but can be pretty challenging to stumble across and utilize in its intended way. So read on to find out everything you need to know about how you can get your hands on this weapon.

Where to Get an Explosive Goo Gun in Fortnite

Unfortunately, there’s no set location for this weapon. It’s part of the general loot pool, so it can be found on the floor, in chests, or supply drops around the island. It’s a rare weapon to come across already due to the sheer number of weapons to choose from within the game, but patch notes suggest that the odds of finding it will lessen following its debut week. So until October 18, you’ll have better odds of finding this weapon out in the open until it becomes one of Fortnite’s most elusive offerings.

The Goo Gun works exactly as you’d want it to, covering the opposition or surrounding area in a layer of Nickelodeon-style gunge before exploding a few moments later. It makes for a great defensive weapon because enemies cannot escape the goo once they’re covered, so significant damage can be caused without necessarily taking much in return. The only downside to this weapon is that there is no way to re-load should you run out of ammo, but the 200 rounds it comes with should be more than enough, even for the trigger-happy.

