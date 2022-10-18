How to Get The Howler Claws Mythic in Fortnite?

The Howler Claws Mythic weapon is the newest weapon to join Fortnite. Added as a part of the Fortnitemares event, this weapon is a special one and will probably be available till the Fortnitemares 2022 event lasts in the game.

Unlike most Mythic weapons in the game, you will have to complete a specific activity in-game to get your hands on this weapon. Here’s a quick rundown of how you can get this item in Fortnite.

Getting the Howler Claws Mythic in Fortnite

As mentioned in the official Fortnitemares 2022 patch notes, the Howler Claws Mythic is tied to an activity that can be launched by Alteration Altars. These can be found all over the island. However, the easiest place to look for this weapon is to make your way to the Reality Tree in Fortnite. Once you step into one of these Alteration Altars, you will be given the chance to perform the Ritual emote.

Once you complete the Ritual, you will be granted new wolf-like abilities and the Howler Claws Mythic in the game. There are a few abilities that you will be able to execute with this Mythic weapon equipped. These abilities are as follows:

Wolfscent Ability: This ability will allow you to track targets in a nearby radius. There is a cooldown associated with this as well. In case there are no enemies nearby, the Wolfscent Ability will immediately enter into cooldown. In case you’re being tracked by someone who is using this ability, you will be able to hear a faint heartbeat that grows louder as your hunter comes closer to you.

This ability will allow you to track targets in a nearby radius. There is a cooldown associated with this as well. In case there are no enemies nearby, the Wolfscent Ability will immediately enter into cooldown. In case you’re being tracked by someone who is using this ability, you will be able to hear a faint heartbeat that grows louder as your hunter comes closer to you. Slash: Since these Howler Claws are a set of claws, you will be able to slash at your enemies while using this weapon. It offers a deadly four-shot melee combo that will allow you to dish out an insane amount of damage.

Since these Howler Claws are a set of claws, you will be able to slash at your enemies while using this weapon. It offers a deadly four-shot melee combo that will allow you to dish out an insane amount of damage. Air Slash: This is yet another ability associated with this weapon. All you need to do is approach an enemy and perform a double jump in front of them. When you land, you will deal damage to the enemy in front of you.

These are the abilities associated with the Howler Claws Mythic in Fortnite. It’s rare to see melee weapons being added to the game, but it’s not unheard of. The Lightsabers that Epic Games keeps adding to the game during Star Wars collaborations fall under this category as well. You will be able to get your hands on this item as soon as the Fortnite downtime has ended.

That concludes our guide for this Mythic weapon. There are some spooky Halloween skins that already exist in the game. Now will be a perfect time to get your hands on them. There’s also a Black Adam skin that will be coming to the game soon, so don’t forget to check that out either. If you’re looking for more guides, don’t forget to check out our dedicated Fortnite Guides page as well.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on October 18th, 2022