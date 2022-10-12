How to Get the Black Adam Fortnite Skin?

Thanks to their collaboration with the DC Universe, Epic Games recently announced the arrival of a new Black Adam Fortnite skin. Now, Epic Games is no stranger to collaborations, and many characters from multiple universes have graced the game ever since its inception.

Like almost every collaboration skin in the game, the Black Adam Fortnite skin will also be available in the Item Shop. Here is a quick rundown of everything you need to know about this brand new superhero skin in the game.

When does the Black Adam Fortnite skin come to the item shop?

As per information available on the official Fortnite Twitter account, the Black Adam Fortnite skin is set to arrive in the item shop on October 20. For now, it’s currently unclear if you will be able to get this skin for free in the game. Since there’s no announcement of an associated tournament, it can be assumed that there is no way to get this skin for free in Fortnite. We assume that the only way in which you can get this skin and its associated cosmetics is if you purchase it from the Item Shop.

As with most collaboration skins, you will probably be able to purchase the skin separately and its associated comics separately. However, a bundle containing all the cosmetics along with the skin could also be available in the store. Here are the cosmetics that could be a part of the bundle, as seen in the announcement on Twitter.

The Black Adam skin

Backbling

Pickaxe

Emote

The announcement image has no representation of a glider whatsoever so this entire cosmetic line might hit the Shop without a glider. Epic Games is yet to announce the names of the cosmetics. That said, given how the skin looks, it could easily cost somewhere around 1500 – 1800 VBucks. As for the bundle, the price could be somewhere within the 2800 ballpark, but that’s speculation for now.

However, two different conclusions can be drawn from this entire collaboration and the announcement image. The first is that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is probably the only individual to have two different skins designed after him in Fortnite. The first time he was featured in the game was as The Foundation, the leader of The Seven, and the second was Black Adam.

The emote in the picture also has a character that looks a lot like Jonesy. This could indicate that the emote isn’t a built-in one. This means that the Black Adam emote could be used with other skins as well. This part is also speculation for now. Given the lore behind Black Adam, the emote should technically be tied in with the skin, but Epic Games might just pull a rabbit out of the hat and let other characters from the Fortnite universe feel the power of Black Adam as well.

While you wait for Black Adam to grace the island, you might want to check out the Explosive Goo Gun as well. And with Halloween around the corner, here are some Halloween skins you might want to try out for that scary appeal! For more Guides, feel free to check out our dedicated Fortnite Guides page.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on October 12th, 2022