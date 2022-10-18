How Long is the Fortnite Downtime Today?

Prior to every update, the Fortnite downtime begins. Downtime refers to the time during which the servers will be down. During this downtime, you won’t be able to access the game at all. Since not all updates are of a similar size, it’s very hard to predict the server downtimes. Content heavy updates result in longer downtimes while minor updates do not require a high downtime.

However, based on previous observations, it’s safe to assume that the Fortnite downtime prior to an update won’t exceed 2-3 hours unless explicitly mentioned on the Fortnite Status Twitter page. Having said that, we’ll be looking at the details about the Fortnite downtime that is scheduled to happen today and when it’s expected to end.

When Does the Fortnite Downtime End and When Will the Servers Be Back Up?

The current Fortnite downtime will be ushering in the Fortnitemares update. This update is expected to bring some Halloween-themed content to the game. Since the update sounds content-heavy, the downtime could range from anywhere between 2-3 hours at most. Unless there is some unforeseen error on the server side of things, the downtime shouldn’t take longer than that.

When it comes to the Fortnite servers coming back up, they should be up and running as soon as the downtime ends. According to the Fortnite Status Twitter page, the official Fortnite downtime is expected to begin at 4 AM ET on October 18. Match-making will be disabled around 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the downtime.

Going by the time mentioned by Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today should end no later than 7 AM ET. However, there’s always a chance that it ends earlier, as mentioned above. In case you’re still unable to log into the game, you might want to check your internet connection and troubleshoot your network devices. If that still doesn’t work, you might want to wait for a few hours before trying again, because on major update days many people try to log in at the same time the moment the servers go live, causing additional bottlenecks.

Fortnitemares returns in v22.20! 🐺 🎵 🎃 Downtime for this update begins at 4 AM ET with matchmaking being disabled shortly beforehand. pic.twitter.com/3DGEKjcIEI — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 17, 2022

That's all the information we have about the upcoming downtime.

