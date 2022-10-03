Fortnite Waiting in Queue Error: What is it and How to Fix it

Fortnite‘s update 22.10 is set to debut tomorrow, and players could not be more excited. With that said, as usual with live service games, no matter how much a game is patched or updated, a few bugs will remain, and such is the case with the Waiting in Queue Error. But what does the error mean and, more importantly, how can you fix it? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s everything you need to know regarding the Waiting in Queue Error in Fortnite.

Fortnite ‘Waiting in Queue’ Error: What is it?

Normally, the Waiting in Queue Error in Fortnite is caused when you are trying to join a currently overloaded server/match. The error can also occur while the game is under maintenance in preparation for the release of a new patch. The maintenance, or Downtime period normally takes a few hours and the game will be down until is done.

How to Fix the Error in Fortnite

Unfortunately, in either case, the only thing you can do is wait until the servers are less crowded or back online. With that said, if the game is currently not in downtime, restarting your game can also help but doing so is not recommended as it will be the equivalent of taking one step forward and two steps back. If you are currently not able to log in to the game, don’t forget to check out how to check the current state of the Fortnite servers.

You can currently play Fortnite on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on October 3rd, 2022