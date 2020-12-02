Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 FULL Battle Pass – All Skins and Items

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is finally here, bringing an all-new Battle Pass to the game packed with new skins, emotes, and other cosmetic items. The Mandalorian headlines this season as the level 1 skin, but you won’t be able to unlock Baby Yoda until much later. There are also a lot of other original skins added to the game that fit this season’s bounty hunter theme. There’s a lot to unpack in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, and while the map changes and new weapons are interesting enough, this article will focus entirely on all 100 tiers of the new Battle Pass.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass

Here are all 100 tiers of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass. You can check them out in the video below from Fortnite leaker FireMonkey or read the full list below that.

Mandalorian – Outfit Rise of the Devourer – Music Banner Icon (Mandalorian) – Banner 100 V-Bucks – Currency Protector – Spray Mando – Loading Screen The Child – Emoticon Razo Crest – Glider Grav-Fusion – Wrap Exterminator – Loading Screen Dynamo Grav-Suit – Back Bling 100 V-Bucks – Currency RGR – Emoticon Hyperflight – Contrail Reese – Outfit Boomin’ – Emote Dropout – Spray Ne’Jari Warhammer – Harvesting Tool 100 V-Bucks – Currency Hunter’s Skyblade – Glider Banner Icon (Reese) – Banner Reese (Nebula Racer) – Style Pancake Posse – Wrap No Witnesses – Spray Stacks – Emoticon Josie – Harvesting Tool 100 V-Bucks – Currency Diner Dive – Contrail Mancake – Outfit Flapjack Flyer – Glider Banner Icon (Mancake) – Banner Syrup Slinger – Emote Breakfast Bounty – Back Bling Stack ‘Em High – Loading Screen 100 V-Bucks – Currency Mancake (Cake With No Name) – Style Beastfang – Harvesting Tool Unity – Spray Wildheart – Wrap 100 V-Bucks – Currency Mave – Outfit Wildheart Buckler – Back Bling Banner Icon (Mave) – Banner Eagle’s Form – Glider Harpy’s Claw – Harvesting Tool Mave (Reactive Hair) – Style 100 V-Bucks – Currency Mave (Unstoppable) Style Sharktooth Spear – Style Wildheart Way – Loading Screen Mave (Reactive Tail) – Style 100 V-Bucks – Currency Mave (Shieldbreaker) – Style Soul Fall – Contrail Warrior Spirit – Loading Screen Crimson Wish – Glider Banner Icon (Kondor) – Banner 100 V-Bucks – Currency WR41TH – Spray Kondor – Outfit Spirit’s Pact – Back Bling Assassin Unknown – Emoticon Oath & Sorrow – Harvesting Tool Vengeful Shadow – Wrap 100 V-Bucks – Currency Vengeful Wish – Emote Star Power Remix – Music Chibi – Spray Hyperboard – Glider 100 V-Bucks – Currency Oh No! – Emoticon Target Acquired – Contrail Lexa – Outfit Y-Labs – Wrap Null Claws – Harvesting Tool Let’s Go, Mechafusion! – Loading Screen Mechafusion Interface – Back Bling 100 V-Bucks – Currency Hunter Protocol – Emote Menace Reigns – Loading Screen Shield of the Mighty – Back Bling 100 V-Bucks – Currency Menace – Outfit Banner Icon (Menace Helmet) – Banner Menace (Mask) – Style Victory Laruels – Emoticon Victor’s Flail – Harvesting Tool Menace (Challenger) – Style Lion’s Roar – Wrap Menace (Light Helmet) – Style Menacing – Spray Menace (Light Helmet – Plume) – Style 100 V-Bucks – Currency Menace (Undefeated) – Style A Warrior Prepares – Emote Menace (Heavy Helmet) – Style Banner Icon (Skull) – Banner That is the Way – Emoticon 100 V-Bucks – Currency The Child – Pet/Mandalorian (Clothing) – Style

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information on the Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass, visit the official Fortnite site.

- This article was updated on:December 2nd, 2020