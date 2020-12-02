Game Guides

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 FULL Battle Pass – All Skins and Items

December 2nd, 2020 by Diego Perez

Fortnite-Chapter-2-Season-5

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is finally here, bringing an all-new Battle Pass to the game packed with new skins, emotes, and other cosmetic items. The Mandalorian headlines this season as the level 1 skin, but you won’t be able to unlock Baby Yoda until much later. There are also a lot of other original skins added to the game that fit this season’s bounty hunter theme. There’s a lot to unpack in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, and while the map changes and new weapons are interesting enough, this article will focus entirely on all 100 tiers of the new Battle Pass.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass

Here are all 100 tiers of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass. You can check them out in the video below from Fortnite leaker FireMonkey or read the full list below that.

  1. Mandalorian – Outfit
  2. Rise of the Devourer – Music
  3. Banner Icon (Mandalorian) – Banner
  4. 100 V-Bucks – Currency
  5. Protector – Spray
  6. Mando – Loading Screen
  7. The Child – Emoticon
  8. Razo Crest – Glider
  9. Grav-Fusion – Wrap
  10. Exterminator – Loading Screen
  11. Dynamo Grav-Suit – Back Bling
  12. 100 V-Bucks – Currency
  13. RGR – Emoticon
  14. Hyperflight – Contrail
  15. Reese – Outfit
  16. Boomin’ – Emote
  17. Dropout – Spray
  18. Ne’Jari Warhammer – Harvesting Tool
  19. 100 V-Bucks – Currency
  20. Hunter’s Skyblade – Glider
  21. Banner Icon (Reese) – Banner
  22. Reese (Nebula Racer) – Style
  23. Pancake Posse – Wrap
  24. No Witnesses – Spray
  25. Stacks – Emoticon
  26. Josie – Harvesting Tool
  27. 100 V-Bucks – Currency
  28. Diner Dive – Contrail
  29. Mancake – Outfit
  30. Flapjack Flyer – Glider
  31. Banner Icon (Mancake) – Banner
  32. Syrup Slinger – Emote
  33. Breakfast Bounty – Back Bling
  34. Stack ‘Em High – Loading Screen
  35. 100 V-Bucks – Currency
  36. Mancake (Cake With No Name) – Style
  37. Beastfang – Harvesting Tool
  38. Unity – Spray
  39. Wildheart – Wrap
  40. 100 V-Bucks – Currency
  41. Mave – Outfit
  42. Wildheart Buckler – Back Bling
  43. Banner Icon (Mave) – Banner
  44. Eagle’s Form – Glider
  45. Harpy’s Claw – Harvesting Tool
  46. Mave (Reactive Hair) – Style
  47. 100 V-Bucks – Currency
  48. Mave (Unstoppable) Style
  49. Sharktooth Spear – Style
  50. Wildheart Way – Loading Screen
  51. Mave (Reactive Tail) – Style
  52. 100 V-Bucks – Currency
  53. Mave (Shieldbreaker) – Style
  54. Soul Fall – Contrail
  55. Warrior Spirit – Loading Screen
  56. Crimson Wish – Glider
  57. Banner Icon (Kondor) – Banner
  58. 100 V-Bucks – Currency
  59. WR41TH – Spray
  60. Kondor – Outfit
  61. Spirit’s Pact – Back Bling
  62. Assassin Unknown – Emoticon
  63. Oath & Sorrow – Harvesting Tool
  64. Vengeful Shadow – Wrap
  65. 100 V-Bucks – Currency
  66. Vengeful Wish – Emote
  67. Star Power Remix – Music
  68. Chibi – Spray
  69. Hyperboard – Glider
  70. 100 V-Bucks – Currency
  71. Oh No! – Emoticon
  72. Target Acquired – Contrail
  73. Lexa – Outfit
  74. Y-Labs – Wrap
  75. Null Claws – Harvesting Tool
  76. Let’s Go, Mechafusion! – Loading Screen
  77. Mechafusion Interface – Back Bling
  78. 100 V-Bucks – Currency
  79. Hunter Protocol – Emote
  80. Menace Reigns – Loading Screen
  81. Shield of the Mighty – Back Bling
  82. 100 V-Bucks – Currency
  83. Menace – Outfit
  84. Banner Icon (Menace Helmet) – Banner
  85. Menace (Mask) – Style
  86. Victory Laruels – Emoticon
  87. Victor’s Flail – Harvesting Tool
  88. Menace (Challenger) – Style
  89. Lion’s Roar – Wrap
  90. Menace (Light Helmet) – Style
  91. Menacing – Spray
  92. Menace (Light Helmet – Plume) – Style
  93. 100 V-Bucks – Currency
  94. Menace (Undefeated) – Style
  95. A Warrior Prepares – Emote
  96. Menace (Heavy Helmet) – Style
  97. Banner Icon (Skull) – Banner
  98. That is the Way – Emoticon
  99. 100 V-Bucks – Currency
  100. The Child – Pet/Mandalorian (Clothing) – Style

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information on the Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass, visit the official Fortnite site.

