Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 FULL Battle Pass – All Skins and Items

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is finally here, bringing an all-new Battle Pass to the game packed with new skins, emotes, and other cosmetic items. The Mandalorian headlines this season as the level 1 skin, but you won’t be able to unlock Baby Yoda until much later. There are also a lot of other original skins added to the game that fit this season’s bounty hunter theme. There’s a lot to unpack in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, and while the map changes and new weapons are interesting enough, this article will focus entirely on all 100 tiers of the new Battle Pass.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass
Here are all 100 tiers of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass. You can check them out in the video below from Fortnite leaker FireMonkey or read the full list below that.
- Mandalorian – Outfit
- Rise of the Devourer – Music
- Banner Icon (Mandalorian) – Banner
- 100 V-Bucks – Currency
- Protector – Spray
- Mando – Loading Screen
- The Child – Emoticon
- Razo Crest – Glider
- Grav-Fusion – Wrap
- Exterminator – Loading Screen
- Dynamo Grav-Suit – Back Bling
- 100 V-Bucks – Currency
- RGR – Emoticon
- Hyperflight – Contrail
- Reese – Outfit
- Boomin’ – Emote
- Dropout – Spray
- Ne’Jari Warhammer – Harvesting Tool
- 100 V-Bucks – Currency
- Hunter’s Skyblade – Glider
- Banner Icon (Reese) – Banner
- Reese (Nebula Racer) – Style
- Pancake Posse – Wrap
- No Witnesses – Spray
- Stacks – Emoticon
- Josie – Harvesting Tool
- 100 V-Bucks – Currency
- Diner Dive – Contrail
- Mancake – Outfit
- Flapjack Flyer – Glider
- Banner Icon (Mancake) – Banner
- Syrup Slinger – Emote
- Breakfast Bounty – Back Bling
- Stack ‘Em High – Loading Screen
- 100 V-Bucks – Currency
- Mancake (Cake With No Name) – Style
- Beastfang – Harvesting Tool
- Unity – Spray
- Wildheart – Wrap
- 100 V-Bucks – Currency
- Mave – Outfit
- Wildheart Buckler – Back Bling
- Banner Icon (Mave) – Banner
- Eagle’s Form – Glider
- Harpy’s Claw – Harvesting Tool
- Mave (Reactive Hair) – Style
- 100 V-Bucks – Currency
- Mave (Unstoppable) Style
- Sharktooth Spear – Style
- Wildheart Way – Loading Screen
- Mave (Reactive Tail) – Style
- 100 V-Bucks – Currency
- Mave (Shieldbreaker) – Style
- Soul Fall – Contrail
- Warrior Spirit – Loading Screen
- Crimson Wish – Glider
- Banner Icon (Kondor) – Banner
- 100 V-Bucks – Currency
- WR41TH – Spray
- Kondor – Outfit
- Spirit’s Pact – Back Bling
- Assassin Unknown – Emoticon
- Oath & Sorrow – Harvesting Tool
- Vengeful Shadow – Wrap
- 100 V-Bucks – Currency
- Vengeful Wish – Emote
- Star Power Remix – Music
- Chibi – Spray
- Hyperboard – Glider
- 100 V-Bucks – Currency
- Oh No! – Emoticon
- Target Acquired – Contrail
- Lexa – Outfit
- Y-Labs – Wrap
- Null Claws – Harvesting Tool
- Let’s Go, Mechafusion! – Loading Screen
- Mechafusion Interface – Back Bling
- 100 V-Bucks – Currency
- Hunter Protocol – Emote
- Menace Reigns – Loading Screen
- Shield of the Mighty – Back Bling
- 100 V-Bucks – Currency
- Menace – Outfit
- Banner Icon (Menace Helmet) – Banner
- Menace (Mask) – Style
- Victory Laruels – Emoticon
- Victor’s Flail – Harvesting Tool
- Menace (Challenger) – Style
- Lion’s Roar – Wrap
- Menace (Light Helmet) – Style
- Menacing – Spray
- Menace (Light Helmet – Plume) – Style
- 100 V-Bucks – Currency
- Menace (Undefeated) – Style
- A Warrior Prepares – Emote
- Menace (Heavy Helmet) – Style
- Banner Icon (Skull) – Banner
- That is the Way – Emoticon
- 100 V-Bucks – Currency
- The Child – Pet/Mandalorian (Clothing) – Style
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information on the Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass, visit the official Fortnite site.
- This article was updated on:December 2nd, 2020