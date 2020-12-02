Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Patch Notes (v15.00)

Chapter 2 Season 5 is finally here in Fortnite, bringing the game to v15.00 and adding all sorts of new content into the mix. There’s an all-new Battle Pass that features the Mandalorian as the headlining character, and there are several significant changes to the map that happened as a result of the climactic battle with Galactus. There’s a lot to uncover, and there are plenty of new weapons to find and places to explore in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. Here’s everything new with Fortnite v15.00.

There are currently no official patch notes for Fortnite v15.00. This patch marks the beginning of Chapter 2 Season 5, so there will likely be huge changes made to the game. The map has been significantly altered with the release of the new season, and several new weapons have been added to the loot pool. On top of that, a new Battle Pass is available with all sorts of skins, including a Mandalorian skin unlocked at level 1.

We’ll update this article accordingly once Epic Games released an official changelog. While there aren’t any official patch notes, here’s an overview of what to expect from Chapter 2 Season 5:

The Hunt is On The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the loop, not on your watch. Join Agent Jones and the greatest hunters from across realities like the Mandalorian in a chaotic battle that will shape the future of the island…

New Hunting Grounds New hunters means new locations from beyond the loop. Battle for honor in an ancient arena, sharpen your survival skills in the jungle, and explore the shifting crystalline sands flowing from the exposed Zero Point.

Help for Hire As a hunter, it’s your duty to help the island’s characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.

Spend Your Wages The new characters only accept one form of payment: bars. Earn bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the island. Spend your earned bars on new exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services and more.

New Weapons, New Tricks New weapons let you attack in novel ways. Unleash your fiery rage with the Dragon’s Breath shotgun, switch between melee and ranged with the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, track your target with the Night Hawk, and more. Hunters and vendors are also working to bring you more weapons throughout the season, so keep an eye out!



Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.