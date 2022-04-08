Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Could Be Star Wars Themed

Fortnite and Star Wars fans might get a surprise once the next season starts. Some clues behind some social media posts are hinting at a possible Star Wars-themed content and many players are speculating about the possible content crossover between the two franchises.

Fortnite came in strong with Chapter 3 Season 2; the new season came with a lot of changes and additions, balancing and adding new dynamics into the game. One of the biggest additions to the game was the No Building mode, this mode did not allow players to use the building mechanic, and many veterans of the game were happy with the change of pace, giving them a mouth of fresh air. Besides this new game mode, the developers added some balance changes to shotguns, and they also added a Doctor Strange skin. Letting Marvel fans get some victories with this new skin.

Yesterday, a new hint was shared by a Twitter user called ShiinaBR. Turns out, the Chief Creative Officer called Donald Mustard shared an interesting picture, hinting at a possible Star Wars collaboration for the next season. The image in question features Chewbacca and C-3PO drawn in a pixel art style, but that did not stop players from recognizing these two Star Wars characters. The Instagram post was shared with the following caption: “That’s no Moon”. A Star Wars reference that any fan of the films can recognize. So far, the post has over 4 thousand likes, and many Fortnite fans are still making comments on the post.

The community’s response has been great so far, and many players are already looking forward to the next season. This is not the first Star Wars collaboration between Epic Games and Disney, so this would be just a new addition to all the Star Wars fans that are still getting those Victories on Fortnite.

With the release of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the Star Wars hype has come back to the thousands of fans who are still interested in the lore of the acclaimed franchise. A content collaboration like this could capitalize on the current Star Wars hype and attract all the players that are currently enjoying the LEGO game.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.