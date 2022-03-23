A brand new season is here in Fortnite and with it comes the new Doctor Strange skin. With the hype building for the new Doctor Strange movie coming soon, it was only a matter of time before Fortnite included Doctor Strange in its roster of playable characters. So let’s get right to it; here is how to get the Doctor Strange skin in Fortnite.

How to Get the Doctor Strange Skin

Similar to Spider-Man in Chapter 3 Season 1, the Doctor Strange skin can only be unlocked through the Battle Pass. This is a standard practice in Fortnite and other games these days. Doctor Strange is the last unlock for the last page of the Battle Pass, so it will take some work to unlock the skin. Grinding XP will be a requirement to get it. Fortunately for you, there are some other great skins included in the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass.

The way to get the Doctor Strange skin isn’t simply by unlocking him in the Battle Pass. You’ll need to spend Battle Stars, which are acquired by progressing through the Battle Pass, to fully make it yours. The Doctor Strange skin costs nine Battle Stars.

There are other Doctor Strange-themed accessories to keep an eye out for as well. Also in the Battle Pass is the Mandala Disc Glider which is unlocked for six Battle Stars and the Book of Cagliostro Back Bling which is unlocked for five Battle Stars and the Spellwork Scimitar Harvesting Tool for seven Battle Stars. There is also an Emote called Conjure Weapon which is worth seven Battle Stars.

Getting to page 10 of the Battle Pass will require you to buy the Battle Pass and level up to at least Level 90. Both of these are not easy feats for both your wallet and your time, but if you are a mega-fan of Marvel and Doctor Strange, then the items within are definitely worth it.

And that is everything you need to know when it comes to getting the Doctor Strange skin in Fortnite. If you are interested in getting some of the other new skins, like the Prowler for instance, or how to get the Cow Catcher vehicle mod, be sure to check out our Fortnite guides. We cover everything and definitely have what you’re looking for.

You can play Fortnite right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC, exclusively via the Epic Games Store.