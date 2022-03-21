Fortnite Cow Catcher: How to Find and Use Vehicle Mods

While vehicles are still a relatively new item in the world of Fortnite, you’ll find the ability to use and modify them in Chapter 3, Season 2. One of these mods, the Cow Catcher, allows you to become almost unstoppable, as you’ll be able to plow through forests and foes alike with ease, causing major damage as you continue on your trek with your vehicle.

However, where do you get one of these, and how is it utilized? Follow along with our guide, where we will teach you where to get your hands on this powerful mod for your vehicle, and what kind of destruction you’ll be able to cause with it, once you get it on your vehicle.

Fortnite – Cow Catcher Location and Use

Using a vehicle to splat an enemy is already satisfying enough, but how would you feel if you could rip through the forest after a foe, taking down the trees that are in your way in your unending pursuit of victory? That’s where the beauty of the Cow Catcher comes into play! You’ll want to equip this mod as soon as you can find one, but where do you get your hands on one?

Well, you’ll be able to visit any of the gas stations scattered around the map for a chance to get your hands on one of these overpowered car mods, but if you’re looking for an almost fool-proof method, you’ll want to head to a specific location on the map.

You’ll want to head to Chonker’s Speedway, where there is plenty of this particular item to be found. Once you get your hands on it, you’ll be able to use it in one of two different ways. The most common method that players will want to use this item is by attaching it directly to their vehicle, and this is done by throwing the mod at the car that they’d like to equip it to. Once this is done, you’ll have the Cow Catcher directly on the front of your car, ready to cause some mayhem.

The other way that players are using this is to make a makeshift barrier, to avoid fire from other players, giving yourself a moment to breathe if you’re facing an onslaught of fire from your enemies. You’ll just want to drop the item in front of you to make yourself some shelter, and hide out for as long as you need to, or at least until the item breaks down from too much damage.

Thankfully, if you put this mod on your vehicle and it gets a little too much damage, you’ll be able to repair your car and keep on trucking towards that victory.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.