Fortnite: How to Use the Repair Torch to Fix a Vehicle

With Fortnite bringing new changes in its Chapter 3, Season 2 update, one of the newest items that players will be able to find and utilize is the Repair Torch, a handy item that lets your repair a vehicle that you’re currently driving. Or, if you happen to find a vehicle in the world that is badly damaged, you’ll be able to bring it back to life using this item.

But, how do you use it? Does it last through the match? What does it look like? You’ll be able to find all of this information and more in our guide on how to use the repair torch item in Fortnite! Let’s hop off of the battle bus, and get ourselves into this!

Fortnite – Repair Torch Uses

As anyone who has ever played this uber-popular Battle Royale game knows, you need to do whatever you possibly can to survive, so finding and utilizing vehicles has become an important and excellent way to survive. You’ll be able to traverse the land faster than your opponents on foot, and you’ll also be able to ram into them to score an easy kill if they are in your way.

However, much like your own health, your vehicle can only take so much damage before becoming obsolete. Thankfully, with the addition of the Repair Torch, you’ll be able to heal your vehicle and get back to commanding the streets, all with the press of a button.

As you scour the world for weapons and ammo, you’ll also be able to find the Repair Torch, which looks like a blowtorch that comes with 200 Gas off of the bat. You’ll be able to refill this at any of the gas stations spread throughout the world, as well, so you don’t need to worry about running out of fuel anytime soon.

All you’ll need to do is stand next to your vehicle and press the fire button while aiming at the vehicle, and you’ll see its health jump back up to normal, alongside visual changes to the vehicle that show the repair process. You’ll be back to normal in no time, so get back into it and continue on your journey! Make sure that you’ve pulled off somewhere where there are not many enemies, however, as this does take a little bit of time to get back up to full health!

Using any of the vehicles can give you an advantage, but some of the newer vehicles, like the IO Tank, can blow your enemies away with their high-powered weaponry. Making sure that you’re tracking down one of these handy tools could make or break a victory for you, so put this on your to-do list!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.