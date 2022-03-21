Is the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass Worth It?

As you progress your way through the new Chapter 3, Season 2 content available in Fortnite, you’ll be able to work your way through the Battle Pass that the game offers, giving you an opportunity to earn unique cosmetics through it’s system, giving you exclusive skins and cosmetics unlocked through playing the game and completing challenges.

However, some Battle Passes stand the test of time, and others feel like a bit of a cash grab. Does this Battle Pass follow the pattern of the former or the latter? Find out as we dive into the details, and let you know who is all coming to the fray, and if it’s worth your time and money!

Fortnite – Is Chapter 3, Season 2 Battle Pass Worth It?

With Marvel invading the world earlier this season, and the massive amount of crossovers that Fortnite has had in the past, it’s going to be hard for them to keep up that exciting pace that previous Battle Passes have had in the past, but this one still does offer an exciting amount of content for fans!

You’ll be looking at Eight Unique Skins, as well as loads of cosmetics to deck your character out in. You get:

The Imagined – 5 Styles

Doctor Strange – No Additional Styles

Kiara K.O. – 5 Styles

Gunnar – 5 Styles

Erisa – 6 Styles

Prowler – 2 Styles

The Origin – 5 Styles

Tsuki 2.0 – 4 Styles

And with each of these characters, you also unlock sprays, gliders, loading screens, and a pickaxe that matches their character. Seeing as you have until June 3rd to unlock all of the content that is included, you’ll have plenty of time to get different challenges out of the way and find all of the different secrets that the map has to offer.

Battle Passes are available for 950 VBucks, or roughly $10. For all of the extra content that you get, it may be worth your time, especially if you are a big fan of Doctor Strange or the villainous Prowler from Spiderman. Those alone make this Battle Pass worth it for Marvel fans, but the other skins that come with the game are nothing to dismiss, as they all offer a unique style and add their flair to the game.

You can also sign up for Fortnite Crew, which grants you extra cosmetics, as well as 1,000 VBucks per month. Fortnite Crew runs $11.99 per month and allows you to access the Battle Pass for no extra cost, as it covers you for the whole Season.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.