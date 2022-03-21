Fortnite: How to Collect a Drum Shotgun and Combat SMG in a Single Match

As the newest season of Fortnite is starting to kick off, so is its newest set of challenges. Anything from the basic Bootcamp Challenges, to mantling a building after a short sprint, you’ll find a vast variety of different things to tackle, making sure you always have something exciting to look forward to doing.

However, some challenges are giving some players a bit of a headache, like damaging the IO forces, and the subject of our newest guide, how to collect a Drum Shotgun and Combat SMG in a single match. Follow along with us as we dive into this subject, and show you the best way to accomplish this goal!

Fortnite – Get a Drum Shotgun and Combat SMG in a Single Match

As the match begins, you’ll want to exit the Battle Bus and head directly towards the Mighty Monument location as pictured on the map above. You’ll also be able to get your hands on a set of Omni Chips while you are in this location, so you can kill two birds or two enemies, rather, with one stone.

Once you are here, you’ll want to head towards the single boat dock that is located on this part of the map and find the hut that is near its location. Once you have arrived, go inside, and you’ll find the Drum Shotgun and a few extra shells awaiting you inside. Grab those, and let’s head to the next location.

You’ll want to make your way towards The Joneses location on the map, and once you get there, you’ll find a Watch Tower, or Eagles Nest that you’ll need to break the ceiling to gather some extra items, including the Combat SMG. Once you pick this up, you’ll finish the challenge off, and you’ll be ready to continue with some new weapons in tow.

Since both of these locations are quite close to each other, you’ll be able to get them quickly, and before the Storm comes your way. Making sure that you complete challenges will net you extra XP towards the battle pass, so making sure that you’re able to get this done quickly and efficiently is the best plan of action! You can choose either of these locations to start in, but the faster you can get to the middle, the better off you’ll be.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.