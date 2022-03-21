Fortnite: How to Complete Boot Camp Challenges

With Chapter 3, Season 2 of Fortnite upon us, you’ll find yourself taking on a whole new set of challenges. Anything from modes that don’t allow you to build, to ways to fling yourself across the map, you’ll find a whole variety of different things to do. When you’re not collecting Omni Chips, you may be looking for a way to challenge your skills and maybe learn some new ones.

That’s where the Bootcamp Challenges come into play. You’ll find yourself learning a new set of skills every week, and since there is no specific location for the Bootcamp, you can take these challenges on at any time. Find out how to complete them and what they are with our helpful guide!

Fortnite – Bootcamp Challenge

You’ll see prompts show up on your screen, with Jonesy showing up in the top left of your screen with different prompts and challenges for you to complete. The first one that you’ll likely encounter is the Sprint Challenge, which is simple enough. All you’ll need to do to complete this challenge is do a sprint for 5 seconds. That’s it! First step, done!

The second challenge, the Mantling Bootcamp Challenge, is a little more difficult to complete, but by no means impossible. What you’ll need to do is mantle onto a ledge within 3 seconds of sprinting, so finding a small building to grab hold of is key for success in this one. You’ll also need to mantle onto ledges to reach higher locations, so you’ll need to not only mantle the side but climb up top. Easy enough, and the second challenge is now complete!

The third and final challenge for the Challenge is the Sliding challenge. You’ll need to slide for a total of 20 meters, so making sure that you have a running start will help you overcome this challenge with ease. Once you have finished off the sliding challenge, you’re done for this week, and just need to await the next set of Bootcamp challenges.

As these challenges continue to come out, we can expect them to get more difficult. As there are still new players joining every single day, they may begin to ramp up the difficulty of these challenges, to help push players’ skills even further, and put your Fortnite knowledge to the test. The first set of challenges is quite easy, but sometimes, a refresher never hurt anyone!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.