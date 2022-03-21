Fortnite: Collect Omni Chips at Greasy Grove Locations

Now that the newest chapter for Fortnite has arrived, players can expect to shoot, climb, and no longer build their way to victory, as a lot of new changes have come to this season. While the no-building mode is only a short-time event, players will also find a new assortment of collectibles to find scattered around the map. The Omni Chip was a new collectible introduced in the previous chapter of the game, allowing you to create a unique item when you find all of them.

But, where are they located in Greasy Grove? Follow along with our guide, and we will show you how to get your hands on these items, so you can get a leg up on your competition, at least in the way of how you look. Unfortunately, this doesn’t increase your skill by any means.

Fortnite – Omni Chips Greasy Grove Locations

When you get to Greasy Grove, you may notice that there are a lot of buildings around this area, and one that may stand out from the rest is the gazebo that is towards the southernmost portion of the map. If you go to this location, you’ll find an Omni Chip inside, waiting for you to take it.

From here, you’ll want to head North, come to the intersection near the top of the city, and take a right after passing a few of the buildings. Once you get here, you’ll find another Omni Chip, waiting for you to grab it in the middle of the road. However, you’ll be pretty open in this location, so make sure that you’re not being watched by someone waiting to take you down.

The final chip is near this location, as well, but it’s somewhere a bit more secluded and a little more festive. Head to the west of your current location, and head into the Refried Royale restaurant, where you’ll find weapons, and another Omni Chip awaiting you. Not the normal kind of chip to have with Nachos, but it’ll do!

Thankfully, all of the Omni Chips in Greasy Grove are easy to find, and since there are only 3 of them here, you’ll have plenty of time to grab them and get out and get yourself the win. Make sure to stock up on all of the weapons in this area, as well!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.