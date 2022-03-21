Fortnite: Collect Omni Chips at Greasy Grove Locations

Find out where to get your hands on the Omni Chips in Greasy Grove with our guide!

March 20th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

Fortnite

Now that the newest chapter for Fortnite has arrived, players can expect to shoot, climb, and no longer build their way to victory, as a lot of new changes have come to this season. While the no-building mode is only a short-time event, players will also find a new assortment of collectibles to find scattered around the map. The Omni Chip was a new collectible introduced in the previous chapter of the game, allowing you to create a unique item when you find all of them.

But, where are they located in Greasy Grove? Follow along with our guide, and we will show you how to get your hands on these items, so you can get a leg up on your competition, at least in the way of how you look. Unfortunately, this doesn’t increase your skill by any means.

Fortnite – Omni Chips Greasy Grove Locations

GreasyGrove-OmniChips

When you get to Greasy Grove, you may notice that there are a lot of buildings around this area, and one that may stand out from the rest is the gazebo that is towards the southernmost portion of the map. If you go to this location, you’ll find an Omni Chip inside, waiting for you to take it.

From here, you’ll want to head North, come to the intersection near the top of the city, and take a right after passing a few of the buildings. Once you get here, you’ll find another Omni Chip, waiting for you to grab it in the middle of the road. However, you’ll be pretty open in this location, so make sure that you’re not being watched by someone waiting to take you down.

The final chip is near this location, as well, but it’s somewhere a bit more secluded and a little more festive. Head to the west of your current location, and head into the Refried Royale restaurant, where you’ll find weapons, and another Omni Chip awaiting you. Not the normal kind of chip to have with Nachos, but it’ll do!

Thankfully, all of the Omni Chips in Greasy Grove are easy to find, and since there are only 3 of them here, you’ll have plenty of time to grab them and get out and get yourself the win. Make sure to stock up on all of the weapons in this area, as well!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2
Building is Gone in Fortnite for a Limited Time
Fortnite Foundation Challenges: How to Unlock The Rock Skin
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Start Time, Early Patch Notes, Leaks, and More
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Fortnite Epic Games Store
Fortnite: Get the Diamond Pony Glider Free When You Buy Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
Swing Under an Arch Fortnite
How to Swing Under an Arch in Fortnite: Desert, Big, and Covered Bridge Locations
Trending on AOTF
Best Great Rune in Elden Ring
Best Great Rune in Elden Ring: Ranking All 6 Runes From Worst to Best
Elden Ring Blaidd Questline
Best Quests in Elden Ring: The Top 10 Side Quests in the Game, Ranked
Elden Ring
Elden Ring’s No Fall Damage Talisman is Actually Kind of Useless
Elden Ring Blood Blade
Best Elden Ring Bleed Weapons: Top 5 Weapons That Inflict Blood Loss