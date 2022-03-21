Fortnite: How to Launch Yourself 150 Meters From a Siege Cannon

Fortnite has just launched its new chapter for season 3 and players have been returning to the experience to enjoy everything that the latest update has to offer players and there is certainly a lot for players to discover. Notably, there are of course new challenges for players to complete and one of these challenges is to launch yourself 150 meters from a siege cannon. This guide article will take you through the process of how to find the Fortnite Siege Cannons and how to complete the challenge this week.

How To Launch Yourself From A Siege Cannon

In order to find a Siege Cannon, you will have to locate one on one of the many airships throughout the world, on the map below I have marked the locations of each airship for you to navigate to. The cannons can be found in other places other than just near the airships but there are plenty of airships that you will likely be able to find at a quicker rate for the cannons.

When you have found a siege cannon, simply interact with it and aim high up towards the sky at an appropriate angle in order to get a higher travel speed through the air and a longer amount of meters traveled. Ultimately, make sure not to activate your glider mid-air when you have launched yourself from the cannon, you will want to travel 150 meters just from the cannon itself.

Whether you are launching yourself towards some of the omni-chip locations or simply just wanting to complete the challenge for the new update to the game. You will be able to complete this task in no time once you have found a siege cannon to launch yourself with!

Fortniteis available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.