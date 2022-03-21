Fortnite IO Forces Season 2 Locations: How to Deal Damage to IO Forces

With every new season of Fortnite, you’ll find yourself looking at a new checklist of challenges to tackle. You’ll also find a new set of things to do, such as Bootcamp Challenges, No Build Modes, and other fun things to do in the newest iteration of the game.

However, one of the new challenges, Deal Damage to IO Forces, doesn’t come with much explanation for newer players, and veterans alike. You’ll need to go to a specific location if you’re looking to farm damage, and we are here to help you take down this challenge with ease! Come along with us as we give you the details on how to complete this challenge!

Fortnite – Deal Damage To IO Forces Challenge

You’ll want to drop from the Battle Bus into the area known as The Fortress, which is located on the Western Portion of the map. Once you get to the area that is shown above, you’ll want to make your way inside, and start finding weapons and gear to help you on your mission.

Once your loadout is fully stocked up, you’ll just want to make your way into the maze-like environment and begin taking down the IO Guards that are waiting for you inside, as each of them that you take down can help you complete this challenge. Once you have dealt a total of 500 Damage to the IO Guards, the challenge will be complete, and another checkmark will be added to your list of tasks completed! Now it’s time to move onto some of the other challenges that the game puts out there for you!

There are also other locations within the Red Lines that the game has put on the map, as those lines dictate where you’ll find IO Forces or The Seven, depending on where you are located. Any of the zones that are surrounded by a Red Line will contain hostile NPCs that you’ll be able to take down to help you with this goal if you are finding that you’re getting overwhelmed in The Fortress. If you need a change of pace, you’ll be able to go to the Blue Line zones and get some help from some lovely NPCs that would rather help you, instead of hurt you.

These changes have helped Fortnite stay fresh, while other Battle Royale games have bitten the dust in terms of popularity. Plus, with the wealth of content that they add in every season, you’ll always find something new to do in the world of Fortnite.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.