Fortnite: Collect Omni Chips at Mighty Monument Locations

With the newest season of Fortnite upon us, you’ll be able to explore all new portions of the map, take part in modes that don’t allow building, and shoot yourself huge distances across the map to cover a large portion in a single bound. However, one of the new parts of Chapter 3 is the inclusion of Omni Chips, special items that will allow you to craft some unique cosmetics.

But, where do you find them all? We gave you some ideas on where to find them in Greasy Grove, but where are they located in Mighty Monument? We’re here to help you out in the quest to create this awesome cosmetic, so follow along as we give you the details on where to find those evasive chips!

Fortnite – Mighty Monument Omni Chip Locations

Once you make your way over to Mighty Monument, you’ll want to make your way towards the boat dock, where you’ll find your first, and simplest to find Omni Chip. The boat dock is located near the bottom of this area, and faces towards Sanctuary.

The second chip that you can find is going to be a little bit off of the beaten path, as it is on a small sand barge in the eastern part of this location. Make your way towards it, and you’ll find it smack-dab in the middle of this little island, and it’ll be yours to keep.

The third one is going to be towards the northernmost portion of Mighty Monument, on the long rock formation. You’ll see it floating there, tempting you to grab it as it is located between the water and the sand.

Thankfully, there is also plenty of weapons and gear to make sure that if you find yourself in a sticky situation, you’ll be able to fight your way out and make it out of there alive with your new Omni Chips in tow. And thankfully, since Mighty Monument is fairly small, you should be able to collect all of these chips and get off of there, making your way out unscathed.

If you haven’t gotten your hands on the chips at Greasy Grotto, maybe take the time to make your way over there so you can grab as many as possible in one go, and you’ll be fully decked out in weapons and gear by the time you get there.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.