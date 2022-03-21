Fortnite: How to Mantle onto a Ledge Within 3 Seconds of Sprinting

As the new challenges keep rolling out in Fortnite, you’ll find yourself embarking on a whole new set of them spread out across the map, ranging from simple things like sprinting, to taking down IO Guards to damage their forces. But, one that seems to be giving people some issues is the challenge of mantling a building within 3 seconds of sprinting.

Thankfully, we are here to help. Follow along with our guide to learn the easiest spot to accomplish this goal, and to knock out another challenge in your ever-dwindling list of ones that you are now completing!

Fortnite – How To Mantle Within 3 Seconds of Sprinting

Once you have started your game, you’ll want to make your way over to the Camp Cuddle location on your map. You can either drop out of the Battle Bus to this location or make your way on foot. You could even knock out a few of the other challenges on the way, so consider that as you make the trek to this location.

Once you have arrived at the camp, you’ll want to spot out the Log Cabin that is near the lake, as this is going to be the perfect location to mantle on. All you’ll need to do at this point is quickly sprint towards the building and then jump at the ledge. You’ll mantle your way onto the top of it, and you’ll have this next challenge completed.

Since the Bootcamp Challenges offer some different trails for sprinting, mantling and sliding, making your way to this location could be a great way to instantly knock them all out in one fell swoop, as long as you aren’t being sniped from the distance. Making sure that you’re properly geared up, just in case a wandering player wants to bring an end to your challenge run is recommended, so take a little time to find some weapons and gear before doing this. Or, if you’re feeling risky, drop there right away and knock out all of the challenges at once.

There are so many new things to do with this new season of Fortnite, and with rotating challenges coming through each week, making sure that you have everything done before the next set comes through is crucial if you want to keep earning XP. Follow along with us, as we will keep you updated on all of the new changes coming to the game!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.