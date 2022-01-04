Fortnite Chapter 3 XP Glitch: Level Up and Earn Battle Stars Fast

Fortnite Chapter 3 is here to usher in the New Year. With so much stuff to collect and unlock, it’s no wonder why people are looking for quick and easy ways to level up. In this guide, we’ll break down two XP glitch methods in Chapter 3 that are a surefire way to level up and earn battle stars. Let’s get into it.

Fortnite XP Glitch Level 1

Okay, let’s get into it. The way that these two Fortnite XP glitches work is through Creative mode. So first, you’ll want to launch yourself into the Creative hub world. Once you’re there, log into one of the consoles to select a world. Now you’re ready to snag some quick XP.

The first Creative world you’ll want to visit is 2466-8973-1914. It is called “Pit + Car – Mythics.” Load the portal and jump into the world. Once you’ve arrived, go to the Menu and press Start Game. The game will start and place you in front of a large pit. Jump into it and make your way to the corner of the map with a 2022 Event door and explosions.

Once you’ve made your way inside basically everything you touch in that room will give you XP. You’ll want to grab everything from the vending machines, interact with all the buttons and machines, and dance with the guy in the corner. You’ll slowly but surely gain XP by the 100’s. You’ll have a minute in the room, so press everything and quickly as you can and repeat. You’ll get about 200K XP per hour.

Fortnite XP Glitch Level 2

The second Creative world that will give you plenty of free XP is 3589-2124-6433. It will be called “50 Fashion Show – Winterfest.” Like the first world, you’ll want to go to Menu and press Star Game. The first thing you’ll want to do once you’re in the map is head over to the box with the gold bars and piano in it. Behind the piano, you’ll see a “free gold” prompt. Interact with that for a free 11,673 XP.

The next spot with XP will be in the center of the room at the small platform with presents. You’ll receive a prompt saying “search present.” This one will only give you 1,462 XP, but still worth it. There are two presents to search on the platform and six under the tree next to it. In total, that is 11,696 XP for the presents.

Another Fortnite XP glitch location is the big red button in the center of the room. You’ll want to jump on it and pickaxe it around four times. Once you’ve done that, you’ll teleport to another room and receive around 5,000 XP. From there, you can exit the game and hop right back in over and over again to exploit this free XP glitch.

And there you have it, the free Fortnite XP glitch that will level you up quickly and easily. For more Fortnite guides and help, be sure to check out our other guides.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.