Fortnite is one of the most creative games to exist right now. You can bet that whatever is popular will end up in Fornite one way or another. Prophunt, an extremely popular game that has generated dozens of spin-off games, is no exception. In this guide, you’ll find the best Fortnite Prophunt codes list.

Just to give you insight into what Prophunt is, Prophunt is a game where a team of hunters tries to find a team of props hidden in the world. Generally, the prop team can become any prop within the world in order to best disguise themselves. It is always hilarious and a ton of fun to play with friends.

Fortnite Prophunt Codes List

There are a lot of great Fortnite Prophunt games out there, but these are the best ones. Here are the best Prophunt codes in Fortnite.

Roller Disco Prophunt

Code: 3948-7015-9316

For starters, one of the most popular Prophunts is Roller Disco Prophunt. This is one that was created by Epic, so you know it’s legit. In this Prophunt, you’ll disguise yourself as arcade machines and rollerblades to hide from the hunters. This one is definitely a blast from the past.

Prop Hunt: Modern Mall

Code: 1679-1165-5282

This Modern Mall Prophunt is large and was featured by Epic at one point, making it extra popular. There are a ton of objects to disguise as throughout the mall making this one tough for hunters. But, unlike many other Prophunts, the hunters have special abilities that will help them with their objective.

The Yacht Prop Hunt

Code: 7257-6466-2198

The Yacht Prop Hunt is exactly what it sounds like, Prophunt on a Yacht. Instead of being a passenger, you are the objects aboard a massive Yacht. It is a classic Prophunt with an exotic location making it a great one to spice up your other Prophunt games.

Waterpark Prophunt

Code: 0139-3586-5803

Who wouldn’t want to splash around as a beach ball at a waterpark? In this map, you can. With its many water slides and pools, this is a fun one when trying to run away from hunters. What makes Waterpark Prophunt extra fun is that there is a locker room that serves as a place to change your costume to get ready for the water.

City Park Prophunt

Code: 8312-0054-3731

In the City Park Prophunt, you’ll be able to hide in a big city with many parks and a skate park. This one has a great aesthetic making it one of the most chill maps to play Prophunt in. Whether you’re hunting or hiding, City Park Prophunt isn’t a walk in the park.

And that was the best Fortnite Prophunt codes list. These maps are the most popular which means they will have players playing them and receive updates. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides like where the campfires are in Chapter 3.