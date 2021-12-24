Fortnite Chapter 3 Campfire Locations: How to Light a Campfire While Having Icy Feet in Fortnite

Fortnite‘s Winterfest 2021 is here and millions of players are already gearing up and diving right in to complete all the new challenges debuting as part of Fortnite’s Holiday celebration. With that said, among the many new challenges, the ‘Light a Campfire While Having Icy Feet” is considered by many as one of the most tricky. To help you with it, we will now tell you where to find a campfire and how to light one while having Icy Feet in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Campfire Locations

Players can find campfires all over the Island’s map, but we recommend that you head to either Camp Cuddle, Rocky Reels, or to the area surrounding the gigantic lake located west of Coney Crossroads, as their campfires are located close to snowmen. To help you find them, the game’s fan-made interactive map showcases all the areas in which campfires can be found in Fortnite Chapter 3. You can check them out below, as they are featured on the interactive map.

How to Light a Campfire While Having Icy Feet

Now that you know where to locate all the campfires, we will tell you how to successfully complete the new ”Light a Campfire While Having Icy Feet” challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3. To do it, you need to first either destroy a snowman with your melee weapon or be inside the radius of the blast of a Chiller Granade. Once you destroy the snowman, or the grenade explodes, you will gain the Icy Feet status. Now, you just need to get close to a campfire and interact with it, which will complete the challenge.

You can play Fortnite right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC, exclusively via the Epic Games Store. Fortnite’s Winterfest 2021 will run until January 6th, 2022, at 9 AM ET.