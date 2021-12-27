Fortnite Chapter 3 is here and it is incredible. With a brand new map, new characters, and new abilities, the new era of Fortnite is more fun than ever. And with all of these new updates comes brand new ways to earn XP and level up fast in Fortnite.

Before we get into how to level up fast in Fortnite, check out all the Chapter 3 updates. Be sure to see how to earn Battle Stars as well, as that is the best way to level up in Fortnite.

How to Level Up Fast in Fortnite

There are many ways to level up in Fortnite. A new addition that you’ll want to look out for is Accolades in Creative Mode. In Chapter 3, Creators can incorporate Accolades in their games that will grant you XP. Keep that in mind when playing with friends on Prophunt or Hide and Seek.

The fastest way to level up in Fornite is to earn XP, obviously. The fastest way to earn XP is simply by playing Fornite. With Chapter 3, there is a big emphasis on quests. There are daily quests, seasonal quests, and milestone quests, all of which award big amounts of XP.

Before each game you play, focus on which daily quest, seasonal quest, and milestone quest you will focus on in the round. There are only 3 daily quests each day, but each one awards 250 XP each. Achieving the daily bonus goals will give you 15K XP on top of everything else. If you do all of these each day, you’ll receive 45,750 XP each day.

Aside from the daily quests, like mentioned earlier, focus on one seasonal quest and milestone quest each game. These quests will often take more than one game to unlock, but they will grant you some hefty XP. Seasonal quests give you 25K XP and milestone quests give you 8K XP. Both of these, like the daily quests, have bonus goals that award 55K XP for seasonal and 20K for milestone.

It goes without saying that in order to level up fast in Fortnite, you’ll definitely want to keep an eye out for what quests you are completing. Once you have an idea of what you want to focus on, jump into a game and get that XP.

