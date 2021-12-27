One of the best parts about Fortnite is the Creative Mode. Creators are constantly coming up with new, fun, and exciting game modes and maps to offer something a bit different to the popular Battle Royal. Fortnite Hide and Seek is a great example of that. And in this guide, you’ll discover the best Fortnite Hide and Seek codes in this list.

Fortnite is one of the longest-running Battle Royal games and has just released Chapter 3. In this list, many game modes will have a spooky tinge to them since the best and most popular Hide and Seek games have come out somewhat recently with Halloween and function well with the darkness.

Fortnite Hide and Seek Codes List

Like many other game modes in Fortnite, including the Prophunt codes list, there are so many great maps to try out. In this list, we will focus on the best and most popular. So, let’s get to the best Fortnite Hide and Seek codes list.

Hide and Seek (Christmas Themed)

Code: 2137-7520-1857

To enjoy the holiday spirit while it lasts, Hide and Seek (Christmas Themed) is one of the best classic Hide and Seek games in Fortnite. There are multiple areas to hide in this winter wonderland. The game starts with 2 seekers and 12 hiders, making for a great time.

Creepy Park

Code: 4350-5340-9940

Creepy Park is a classic Fortnite Hide and Seek map that works perfectly even out of Halloween. It starts by giving the hiders 30 seconds to hide and, once everyone is ready (or not), the seekers get 9 minutes to find them all.

Lost Lodge

Code: 5717-5217-5108

One of the coolest Hide and Seek games in Fortnite is Lost Lodge. This one also has a spooky atmosphere and works more like Hide and Seek meets Infected. Once a hider has been found, they then become one of the seekers making this game go quicker. It also allows everyone to have fun instead of sit out first if they were spotted early.

Infection – Zone Rush!

Code: 3334-0292-0878

On the topic of Infected, Infection – Zone Rush has players hiding and seeking in a moving zone. The map itself is based on Sweaty Salts from Fortnite Chapter 2, so you get a great mix of old with new. This game mode is truly one of a kind and is gaining more and more popularity.

Jurassic Hide ‘n Seek

Code: 0962-7741-2380

Whether you are the hunter or the hunted, there are many places to hide in Jurassic Hide ‘n Seek. With a lush environment and dinosaurs scattered about, this themed Hide and Seek is not only extremely fun but also beautiful.