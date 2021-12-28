Fortnite Holiday Tree Locations: Where to Search a Treasure Chest Under a Holiday Tree

Fortnite‘s Winterfest 2021 is underway and players all over the world are diving into the multi-awarded and acclaimed battle royale as they fight to complete all of their challenges and holiday-themed quests. With that said, as part of the event, players are able to find many different types of items under the many Holiday Trees currently placed on the island. Now, to guarantee that you will be able to get all the items, we will now tell you where to find the holiday trees in Fortnite, as well as how to complete the search treasure chests under a Holiday Tree challenge.

Fortnite Holiday Tree Locations

As we said above, you can currently find many Holiday Trees throughout the Island, but to complete the challenge, we advise you to head to the northern part of the map, in the area surrounding Logjam Lumberyard and Shifty Shafts, as the area has a high concentration of trees. For those who would prefer to head to other locations scatted across the map, you can check out the placement of all the Holiday Trees available as part of Fortnite’s Winterfest 2021, as they are shown in the game’s interactive map:

How to Search the Treasure Chest Under the Tree

After locating a Holiday Tree, which you will be able to spot easily thanks to its size and the number of lights and ornaments on it, you can complete the challenge by going to it and then interacting with the locked chest underneath, opening the treasure chest, and completing the ”Search a Treasure Chest Under a Holiday Tree” challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3.

You can play Fortnite right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC, exclusively via the Epic Games Store. Fortnite’s Winterfest 2021 will run until January 6th, 2022, at 9 AM ET.