Fortnite: How to Unlock The Prowler Skin

Fortnite’s Chapter 3 Season 2 just debuted, bringing to players a wide array of new features. With that said, among all the new skins set to debut as part of the next chapter in Fortnite, the Prowler one can be considered a fan favorite. But how can you get the Prowler skin in Fortnite? To answer that and more, we will now tell you how to get the Prowler Skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

How to Unlock The Prowler Skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

When the Prowler skin becomes available on April 24, you will be able to unlock it by buying the game’s Battle Pass and then completing its specific Prowler-related challenges. With that said, when available, the challenges will reward players with not only the skin but also with a few character-themed accessories, such as a emote, a glider, a wrap, a pickaxe, among many more. The developing team behind Fortnite has yet to reveal any details regarding the challenges.

It’s also important to point out that the Prowler will be the second Marvel-themed skin to arrive at the game as part of its new update, as players are currently able to get their hands on an exclusive Doctor Strange skin, which only becomes available to those that managed to unlock all Battle Pass rewards.

On another note, you can currently buy the new Battle Pass and unlock the ability to get both Doctor Strange and the Prowler, as well as many other characters and rewards, for 950 VBucks. If you are still unsure whether buying it is the right choice for you, don’t forget to check out if the new Fortnite Battle Pass is worth it or not.

You can play Fortnite right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC, exclusively via the Epic Games Store.

- This article was updated on March 23rd, 2022