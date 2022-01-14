Fortnite Chapter 3 – Tall Grass Locations

Epic has dropped all the Week 4 challenges of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and one of the weekly challenges has players searching for tall grass. Tall grass or stealth grass is a new environmental feature of Fortnite that allows players to hide from others by slipping into these. There are two weekly Seasonal Quests that involve Tall Grass so far.

The first requires you to hide in Tall Grass for 10 seconds, while the other one requires you to damage an opponent within 30 seconds of crouching in Tall Grass. Here’s a dedicated Fortnite guide revealing all Tall Grass locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Tall Grass locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Unsurprisingly enough, players will come across Fortnite tall grass locations in the jungle biome to the east side of the Fortnite island. You will find an overabundance of them surrounding The Daily Bugle crater. While other Fortnite tall grass locations include the north of Sanctuary or south of The Joneses. The tall grass is in an open area and players will have no difficulty finding it once they reach the said locations.

How to hide in tall grass

Hiding in tall grass in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is quite simple and you can hide in tall grass by crouching. Simply standing inside the tall grass won’t cut it as Fortnite can’t tell the difference, so players will need to crouch once inside. To complete the hide in Tall Grass for 10 seconds quest, simply crouch inside the tall grass and stay still for 10 seconds without enemies spotting you.

For completing the damage an opponent within 30 seconds of crouching in Tall Grass quest, players can land on the west side of Sanctuary and stock up on some good loot. Then, simply find the tall Grass and crouch in it. You will need to wait for an enemy player to come near your location and once they are at a suitable distance, leave the Tall Grass and damage the enemy player within 30 seconds to complete the quest. The second quest might require some patience but the challenge remains simple nonetheless. You can find the remainder of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 4 challenges below:

Get headshot damage with a pistol (0/75)

Harvest wood from The Joneses, Shifty Shafts, or LogJam Lumberyard (0/150)

Detonate gas cans to destroy objects (0/2)

Dance at Chonker’s Speedway, Rocky Reels, and Greasy Grove (0/3)

Experience Re-Fill effects for 15 seconds (0/15)

Deal damage to enemies with Rare of better Shotguns (0/400)

Hide in Stealth Grass for 10 seconds (0/10)

Get eliminations with an SMG (0/10)

Damage opponents with a harvesting tool (0/100)

Fortnite is out now for free on all major platforms including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.