Fortnite Chapter 4 Twitch Drops — How to Earn Free Back Bling and Music Track

To celebrate the launch of Fortnite Chapter Four, a Twitch Drops Campaign rewarding a free Back Bling and Music Track is now live. Players that connect their Epic Games accounts to Twitch can receive these rewards — inspired by the recent Fortnite Fracture event — by watching Fortnite streams from December 4, 8am to December 6, 8am ET. Here’s how to enable Fortnite Twitch Drops and receive these exclusive items for free.

How To Earn Fortnite Chapter 4 Twitch Drops

To earn the new Fortnite Chapter Four Twitch Drops rewards, you will need to watch Fortnite on Twitch via a live participating channel for a total of 45 minutes. It’s important that your Epic Games account is linked to your Twitch account before watching, however, or you won’t be able to earn either reward.

How to Link Epic Games to Twitch

To link your Epic Games account to Twitch, follow these steps:

Visit the Connected Accounts page on Twitch

page on Select LINK ACCOUNT under the Twitch logo

under the logo Sign in using your Twitch credentials. (If you are already signed in to Twitch on your browser, this step is automatically skipped)

credentials. (If you are already signed in to on your browser, this step is automatically skipped) Select Authorize

How to Redeem Fortnite Twitch Drops

Once you have watched 15 minutes of an eligible Fortnite stream, the Zero Fusion Track will automatically be added to your Drops Inventory and will be added to your Fortnite Locker shortly after you click Claim. Watching a further 30 minutes will unlock the Zero Fragment Back Bling.

These Drops can be earned by watching any eligible Fortnite stream that is currently live, and progress will track across multiple streams. Progress can only be earned from one stream at a time, however.

Are The Chapter 4 Twitch Drops Exclusive?

The Zero Fusion Track and Zero Fragment Back Bling are currently exclusive to this Twitch Drops campaign and cannot be obtained in any other way. They could become attainable via other methods, such as the Item Shop or other promotions, in the future, however.

Fortnite is available to play for free on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Android Devices.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2022