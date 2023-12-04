Fortnite Chapter 5 Reboot Rally Quests & Rewards

Image: Epic Games

A new Fortnite Chapter means more content, and many quests and rewards are included in Chapter 5, Season 1. This consists of the Reboot Rally Quest, which rewards players with various awards for their efforts.

If you want to complete the Reboot Rally Quest with a few friends, you have come to the right place. This guide will cover all Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1, Reboot Rally Quests, and Rewards for their completion.

All Reboot Rally Quests in Fortnite

Below, you will find all the Reboot Rally Quests you can complete during Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1. The grid also shows the points you receive after completing the quests. The points you earn from the Reboot Rally Quests can be used towards in-game rewards, which you can keep track of in the Quests tab.

Reboot Rally Quest Reward Rally your friends from their profile or the Reboot Rally event panel. (Stage 1 of 2). 50 Points Complete a Battle Royale match with a friend. (Stage 2 of 2). 10 Points Earn experience with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Creator-made experiences. (Stage 1 of 5). 5 Points Earn experience with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Creator-made experiences. (Stage 2 of 5). 5 Points Earn experience with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Creator-made experiences. (Stage 3 of 5). 5 Points Earn experience with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Creator-made experiences. (Stage 4 of 5). 5 Points Earn experience with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Creator-made experiences. (Stage 5 of 5). 5 Points Earn experience with a friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, Save the World, and Creator-made experiences. (Stage 1 of 5). 5 Points Earn experience with a friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, Save the World, and Creator-made experiences. (Stage 2 of 5) 5 Points Earn experience with a friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, Save the World, and Creator-made experiences. (Stage 3 of 5). 5 Points Earn experience with a friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, Save the World, and Creator-made experiences. (Stage 4 of 5). 5 Points Earn experience with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Creator-made experiences. (Stage 5 of 5). 5 Points

Reboot Rally Quests Rewards in Fortnite Chapter 5

Players can earn three unique items as rewards when completing the Reboot Rally Quests in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1. You can see the rewards in the images attached below.

Holo-Boot Pack (Backbling)

Players can earn the Holo-Boot Pack by completing Reboot Rally Quests. It’s a fancy Backbling cosmetic that adds style to your character.

Reboot’d Breaker (Pickaxe)

For players who love to have the coolest pickaxe in Fortnite, you will want to earn the Reboot’d Breaker by completing the Reboot Rally Quests. This is definitely my favorite out of the available rewards.

Reboot’d (Glider skin)

Lastly, we have the Reboot’d reward. This skin for your glider adds a fresh look when you jump out of the bus trying to find a spot to land!

How to Complete Reboot Rally Quests in Fortnite

The Reboot Rally Quests require multiple players, meaning you cannot complete them independently. In other words, you must complete these quests with a friend or group of friends. The official Fortnite Faq page states that the Reboot Rally Quests “involve playing with returning/new friends (if you’re an active player or another returning/new player) or active friends (if you’re a returning/new player).”

This is unfortunate for players who usually play the popular Battle Royale game solo, but these quests are designed as a co-op experience. If you need help to rally friends to complete Reboot Rally quests, make sure to use the fn.gg/rebootrally link. Using the link will present you with a QR Code, which you can share with friends so they can learn more about the quests and join in on the fun with you!

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2023