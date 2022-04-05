Fortnite: Collect Omni Chips at Camp Cuddle All Locations

As players are continuing to flock to Fortnite for all of the new additions in Chapter 3, you’ll find a new set of collectibles on the map to find called Omni Chips. These chips, scattered weekly around the map, are key to upgrading one of the battle pass cosmetic items, allowing you to give this harvesting tool new looks, colors, and sounds.

However, where are you going to be finding these Omni Chips? This guide will cover where you’ll need to go in Camp Cuddle to get your hands on the 3 that are hiding there, so let’s drop in and get those chips!

Fortnite – Camp Cuddle Omni Chip Locations

As you drop into the map, you’ll want to make a beeline for one of these 3 spots, to get your hands on the chips right away, so you can continue to a victory royale.

The three locations, as shown on the map above, will house an Omni Chip inside of them. You can find one of them at the docks in the middle of Camp Cuddle, close to the western side of the lake. You’ll find another one under the pink bridge at the north end of the area, near the pink cabin. The third and final one can be found inside the cabin on top of the hill, right next to the television.

It’s that easy! Once you get your hands on these chips, as well as the others spread across the map for this week, you’ll be able to invest them in the Omni Sword harvesting tool, allowing you to select different blades, hilts, and even colors and sounds. You’ll unlock more upgrades as you unlock other options for this tool, so you’ll want to keep an eye out for Omni Chips every week!

These aren’t the only new addition to Fortnite Chapter 3, as you’ll be able to sprint, slide, and more to help you get across the map in style and speed. You’ll even be able to shoot yourself out of a Seige Cannon for a massive distance, to allow you to close in on an enemy, or get out of the storm faster than ever before. If you’ve never played Fortnite, due to sweaty kids ruining the fun with building, there is now also a No-Build mode that allows you to showcase your survival skills, rather than how quickly you can build your way out of trouble.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.