Epic Games recently dropped a brand new update dubbed v19.20, bringing much-needed changes and storyline updates and a new POI called Covert Cavern to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The current season is almost in its final lap and it seems the developers are getting the island ready for the finale event. Covert Cavern is serving as an IO base of operation and is packed with IO guards.

The POI also is the home to a new Mythic Stinger weapon and is a mythic version of the Stinger SMG, packing more punch than a classic model. But in order to get these goodies, you will have to fend off Gunnar, the Boss of Covert Cavern. In this guide, we will how to get the Covert Cavern keycard and the Stinger SMG in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Covert Cavern Keycard: How to Get New Mythic SMG

​The new Covert Cavern POI is located between Logjam Lumberyard and Camp Cuddle, where the river runs underneath the mountain. The POI even includes a vault filled with high-tier loot. The vault is inside the base and you will need to visit the main structure inside. The vault is at the bottom of the stairs. However, in order to get inside the vault, you will need a keycard to open the vault. Luckily, players don’t have to do much running around to get the keycard as they can get the Fortnite Covert Cavern keycard by defeating the Gunnar NPC inside, who’ll drop it after he’s beaten.

They Covert Cavern Keycard is obtained from Gunnar (IO Brute) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 1, 2022

However, defeating Gunnar won’t be an easy task. Gunnar has 650 health and 650 shield, meaning you will have to deal a total of 1,300 damage to eliminate him. Make sure to keep your distance while fighting with him and carry ample health and shields. When killed, Gunnar will drop the mythic Gunnar’s Stinger SMG along with the Covert Cavern Keycard. Simply follow the steps below to get the Fortnite Covert Cavern keycard and open the vault:

Land in the Covert Cavern POI Go inside the base until you find Gunnar Fight and defeat Gunnar Pick up the Covert Cavern keycard Follow the directional arrows to the vault Use the keycard at the terminal Collect all the high-tier loot

Once inside the Covert Cavern vault, you will find lots of high-tier loot inside, including ground loot, Ammo Crates, Supply Drops, and IO Chests.

Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale game currently available on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Classic Mac OS.

​