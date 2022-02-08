The Fortnite Creative Mayhem event called Love is in the Air has started in Fortnite Chapter 3, celebrating the month of love. The event started on February 7, 2022, and will run through the entire Valentine’s week and will come to an end on February 14 at 9 am ET. During the event, players will have the chance to earn a couple of free rewards as well as real-life cash prizes.

There are two free rewards that you can receive in the Fortnite Creative Mayhem event called the Love Reigns Emoticon and the Mace of Hearts Pickaxe. In this guide, we will explain how to get the Mace of Hearts Pickaxe and Love Reigns Emoticon in Fortnite.

Fortnite Creative Mayhem Guide: How to Get Mace of Hearts Pickaxe and Emoticon

Both the rewards are pretty straightforward to earn and players simply need to perform a few tasks to get the pickaxe and the emote. In order to get the Love Reigns emoticon, you can visit the official Creative Mayhem website, between February 7 to February 14 at 9 am ET to enter. On the website, select your favorite content creator, your region, enter your details, such as your email address, your best completion time, and a link to a YouTube video confirming it. Once the sign-up is completed successfully, you will be rewarded with the Love Reigns emoticon.

CREATIVE MAYHEM EVENT: LOVE IS IN THE AIR! Starting on February 7, 2022, at 9 am ET, head over to the official Creative Mayhem website to sign up for this new challenge. Anyone playing Fortnite can be a winner, jump into the Creative Mayhem games for your chance to win! pic.twitter.com/cnTH46sGqy — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 7, 2022

Now, to unlock the Mace of Hearts Pickaxe, you will need to play the creative map for a specific amount of time. All you need to do is join the Creative Mayhem map by entering the following map code in the Island Code tab on the game mode selection screen: 7266-3680-0768. It should be titled “Synthrace Qualifier | Creative Mayhem 2.” After entering the map, stay in the game for a minimum of 30 minutes in total to unlock the Mace of Hearts Pickaxe in Fortnite. You don’t need to clock in for 30 minutes in one stretch and the task can be split into multiple sessions.

However, make sure to perform the task before the event ends i.e., February 14, 2022. Players who sign up and qualify will proceed to compete with others in the qualifiers. The Grand Finals will take place on March 12 across and the winner will get to walk away with a total of $100,000.

