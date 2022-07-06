Fortnite Durrrburger Relic Locations: Where to Collect the Durrrburger Relic From the Temple and the Ruins in a Single Match

Indiana Jones is finally in Fortnite but you’ll need to complete each Indiana Jones quest in order to get him from the Battle Pass. If you own the Battle Pass, you can get right to work completing the Indiana Jones quests. There are two pages with five quests each. The Durrrburger Relic quest is on page 1. Here’s how to complete collect the Durrrburger Relic from the temple and the ruins in a Single Match in Fortnite.

How to Collect the Durrrburger Relic From the Temple and the Ruins in a Single Run in Fortnite

The Temple and the Ruins mentioned in the quest title are two locations that are very close to one another but can be tricky to find on Fortnite’s huge map. The Temple is found just northeast of The Daily Bugle and the Ruins are located on the coast directly east of The Daily Bugle. The order in which you collect the Durrrburger Relic from each location doesn’t matter as long as you get both in the same match.

Starting with the Ruins, the Durrrburger Relic can be found on the middle level. It is sitting next to a tree and facing east. The relic is glowing white which will help you when searching. The Temple Durrrburger Relic is found within the temple itself. Look for the area with multiple stairs leading down. In the center, sitting on the tree roots, is the Durrrburger Relic.

If you are having trouble getting both Relics within one match, try getting a Grapple Glove. Not only will you knock out another Indiana Jones challenge that involves swinging from trees, but you’ll also be able to travel to both locations quicker and avoid enemies. For more Fortnite guides, check out our Fortnite guides page.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.