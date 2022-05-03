In the world of Fortnite, you’re able to play the standard Battle Royale portion and let the events of the world unfold around you, or you’re able to chip in to help The Seven in their quest to take down the IO Forces. This storyline has been following along with the ebb and flow of the newest season, and now things are getting to a boiling point.

You’ll be tasked with one of this week’s challenges to make your way into the IO Base at Command Cavern, and hack into their system using a Server that is hidden somewhere inside of the base. How do you get there, and what’s the quickest and easiest way to do so? Follow along with us as we go into the details that you’ll need to make this challenge easier than ever!

Fortnite – Hack an IO Server in Command Cavern Location

If you’ve been playing the game this season, you’ll know right where to go to get to Command Cavern. For newer players, you’ll find the location right here on the map above. Once you have gotten near, you’ll want to go towards the north entrance of Command Cavern and make your way inside. You’ll know you’re in the right location if you come across a large semi-truck and trailer outside of the door, and a zip-line near the entrance.

To get into the proper position, you’ll want to use the zip-line and make your way down to the end of it, and make your way into the first building on the right, following the small stretch of road that you’re currently on. You can enter through the large hangar door, or you can slide under the small door, for the extra cool factor.

Once you have made your way inside, go down through the opening that is to your right, taking the small flight of stairs to the bottom. Once you are down here, you’ll see a large, half-open door in front of you, and a hallway to the right of the staircase. Walk forward a little bit, and you’ll see a large black and white structure, which just so happens to be the IO Server in question. Press and hold the action button in front of it, and you’ll have completed another quest for The Seven, and gotten yourself 23,000XP towards your Battle Pass!

That’s all there is to this quest, making it another easy victory for your to take part in. If you’re interested in getting a little more into Fortnite, or if you don’t happen to have the Battle Pass, take a look at what we think about the newest addition to Fortnite Crew.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.

- This article was updated on May 3rd, 2022