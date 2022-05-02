As a new month begins, you’ll find a new Crew Pack within the world of Fortnite. If you’re an avid fan of Fortnite, you’ll find a killer deal waiting for you, but if you’re still new to the game, you may be wondering if it’s worth your time and money.

That’s where we come into play, as we will go into detail about everything that you receive in the pack, the benefits, and if it’s worth your $11.99 per month. Let’s drop off of the Battle Bus, and get right into this one!

Fortnite – Is Fortnite Crew Worth It? (May 2022)

So, let’s go into a bit of detail about what Fortnite Crew has to offer.

Fortnite Crew – $11.99 Per Month

Battle Pass Included for the Full Season

1,000 Bonus V-Bucks Every Month

A New Monthly Crew Pack – Exclusive Skin with At Least One Matching Accessory

Since 1,000 V-Bucks equals out to about $7.99, and the battle pass costs 950 V-Bucks, you would need to spend at least $15.98 to get just those two, so you’re already saving money by signing up for the Fortnite Crew, plus the extra 1,000 per month is a great offer, alongside the ability to get exclusive skins that are only in the Fortnite Crew pack. Plus, if you’ve already bought the Battle Pass, and signed up for Fortnite Crew at a later time, you’ll be refunded the 950 V-Bucks you had spent in the past. A pretty great deal if you ask us!

And with the end of Chapter 3, Season 2 approaching fairly rapidly, you’ll be able to secure essentially two Battle Passes if you sign up after May 5th. You’ll only have about 30 days to chip through the current Battle Pass, but getting two for the price of one doesn’t like a bad deal at all.

Now, let’s go into the finer details of this month’s character: Southpaw.

Fortnite Crew – Southpaw

Busting out of the gate this month is Southpaw, the newest addition to the Fortnite Crew skin lineup. You’ll find a character that oozes style and utilizes a pretty unique setup since she doesn’t use her hands to do her fighting for her. Using some form of mechanical arms, mixed with kinetic power, you’ll see Southpaw keeps her hands and arms out of the action. It’s a really unique skin, and we could see this becoming a fan favorite in the future.

You’ll also receive a few cosmetics, including some Back Bling to complement her robotic arms called Counterpunch, a new Harvesting Tool called the Arc Flail, which also utilizes the kinetic energy, and a new loading screen to help pad out the time between matches with some great art on it.

May’s Fortnite Crew Pack is shaping up to be one of the best that they’ve put out and shows that Epic Games are paying attention to fan feedback and criticism, since many people were not pleased with April’s offerings. Plus, if you purchase this after May 5th, you’ll reap the benefit of two battle passes, get some free V-Bucks, and a great new skin. Especially for May, Fortnite Crew is worth your time.

Fortnite Crew is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile Devices.