Fortnite: How to Collect Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Adventure Island

Other than the new addition of Dragon Ball cosmetics in Fortnite, players can also take part in the latest Dragon Ball quests to earn various rewards. One of the quests asks players to collect four Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Adventure Island. Completing this quest is a little different than usual, given that you can’t just jump out of your battle bus and search the battle royale map like most regular quests. So, how exactly do you access the Dragon Ball Adventure Island, and where are the locations of the Dragon Balls in it? Here’s everything you need to know about how to collect Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Adventure Island!

How to Collect Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Adventure Island in Fortnite

First of all, you need to use a code to get inside the Dragon Ball Adventure Island. To do this, click on the game mode option in the main menu, head to the island code tab, type in 5642-8525-5429, and then hit enter. Once you have arrived on the island, go straight to the Quest Board, where you will find the first Dragon Ball. To collect the Dragon Ball, all you need to do is walk through it.

After collecting your first Dragon Ball, you’ll need to use the radar in the plaza to locate the second Dragon Ball. Interacting with the radar will bring out an orange icon on your screen, which shows the location of the second Dragon Ball. It’s basically near the dock area on the map.

Locating the third and fourth Dragon Balls is tricky because they are in two different places. The third Dragon Ball is in Goku’s house, while the fourth is in the Room of Spirit and Time. To get to these places, you must head to the spaceship nearby using the Nimbus cloud in your inventory.

In the spaceship, interact with the screen that says Goku’s house, and you should be teleported there. After talking to Goku, you’ll be notified that you need to search for ingredients to make a meal worthy of a champion to earn a Dragon Ball. The ingredients you need to find are flopper, pepper, and mushroom. You can get the flopper by fishing in the lake nearby. Meanwhile, the pepper and mushroom can be found and harvested behind Goku’s house or on the ground.

Once you’ve gathered all the ingredients, interact with the tables in front of Goku’s house to cook a dish. Keep doing this until you’ve completed all the meals. The third Dragon Ball will spawn on your right side afterward. Next, you must get back on the spaceship to head to the fourth Dragon Ball location. This time, interact with the screen that says the Room of Spirit and Time.

The fourth Dragon Ball is on the top of the map in the Room of Spirit and Time. You’ll need to complete a little parkour quest to retrieve it. Just make sure to time your jump well and use your mantling abilities to make your way to the top. Don’t worry about falling because you’ll spawn back in your previous location instead of having to start all the way from the bottom. Keep going, and you should be able to collect the fourth Dragon Ball, allowing you to complete the quest and earn the Orange Piccolo spray.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023