At Least Two More Dragon Ball Super Characters Are Coming To Fortnite

Gamers were over the moon in 2022, as Dragon Ball Super finally crossed over with Fortnite. Bringing countless powers, cosmetics, and quests to the popular Battle Royale title, gamers couldn’t get enough. Even My Hero Academia had to join in the fun with the newest season, but the quest to find as many Dragon Balls as possible isn’t done.

Starting on January 31, 2023, it seems that players can look forward to even more Dragon Ball Super content making its way into Fortnite. But, which characters are making their way for another round, and what else can players look forward to when these cosmetics go live? Let’s find out.

Which Dragon Ball Super Characters Are Coming To Fortnite?

CONFIRMED: Son Gohan & Piccolo will be added to Fortnite tomorrow, according to Toei Animation!



(Thanks to @timelessorder for making me aware of this!) pic.twitter.com/9sVgAFRNTZ — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 30, 2023

According to @ShiinaBR, a prominent Fortnite leaker, at least two additional characters will join the battle for as many Victory Royales as possible. Son Gohan & Piccolo are making their way into the game, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see at least two more joining the fray when this update goes live.

Alongside these particular characters, the official Fortnite Twitter account Tweeted out the following message, showing off Dragon Ball Super-themed airplane that players can use during their adventures and matches.

While players may need to wait until the event goes live, we can only expect to see at least a few quests to unlock special materials and items for these particular anime characters. Alongside the Dragon Ball Super items being added to the game, players can also look forward to plenty of new Augments to enhance their battle prowess on the field.

While players may hope to get some free V-Bucks through AttaPoll, make sure to check out and see why that may not be the best idea overall for gamers. It’s exciting to see that more anime is on the way for this mega-popular game, and players can’t seem to get enough of it.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2023