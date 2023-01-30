All New, Leaked Augments In Fortnite Chapter Four, Season One

Gamers enamored with the newest season of Fortnite are beyond familiar with the Augments that were introduced at the beginning, but it looks like players have a few more to look forward to. Alongside another set of Dragon Ball Super cosmetics coming to the game, it seems that players have some new tricks up their sleeves when it comes to these particular powers.

But, what Augments are heading to the game? And how many new powers will players get the chance to use when they finally go live? Let’s dive in and find out what we can look forward to, and what kind of abilities gamers can utilize to their advantage when these Augments come to Fortnite!

Five New Augments Make Their Way Into Fortnite

Players hoping to get their hands on some new Augments only need to wait until January 31 when these go live, alongside some extra Dragon Ball Super cosmetics. Those who aren’t interested in skins, however, will be interested to know what kind of powers they’ll be able to use. Here are all of the currently known enhancements going live:

Deft Hands – Pistols Auto-Reload

Harvester – Shield Mushrooms, Apples, and Grenades drop from Bushes

Icy Slide – Get an Icy Feet effect when Sliding

when Sliding Riftjector Seat – When your Shield breaks, players will automatically Rift away

away Shadow Striker – Currently unknown, but deals with Shadow Bombs

With a fair number of Augments already in the game, players will have more chances than ever to creatively dispatch their foes on the battlegrounds. Alongside newer features like Dirt Bikes and even the return of exciting and bombastic concerts with music artists, Fortnite has been on the fast track to becoming better than it’s ever been before. For those hoping to get further along in the Battle Pass than ever before, completing tasks such as How To Finish Anything but First can give gamers the boost they need to finally get everything they need before the next Season starts.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2023