Fortnite Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams Event: Schedule, How to Watch the Concert, Skins, Rewards, and More

Fortnite is always evolving and expanding and through that expansion, over the years there have been introductions of virtual concert experiences such as those by Ariana Grande and now there is going to be one by The Kid LAROI. This of course is a very exciting prospect for many players and some will be wondering about how to actually join the event and get everything that it can offer them. This article will take you through how to join and watch Kid LAROI’s concert in Fortnite and everything about the Wild Dreams event.

Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams Schedule and How to Join

The concert/performance itself will start from January 27 at 6pm ET and players will be able to attend the island until April 27 at 6pm ET. You will have to visit the Wild Dreams island in order to watch the performance which can be accessed with the island code 2601-0606-9081 or simply through the Discover screen as with all of these islands. After you join the island, it will be time to progress through the city named ‘Laroitown’ until you eventually get to the main event which will be Kid LAROI’s concert experience.

There will also be an Afterparty island which will be able to be joined after watching the main concert first, this island will replay the music you heard and include new music for players too. The island code you need for the Afterparty island is 4294-0410-6136.

All New Kid LAROI Skins, Emotes, Quests, and Rewards

The Kid LAROI outfit will be able to be acquired from the main in-game store from January 26 at 7pm ET. This outfit also arrives with a few styles other than the default style, these are ‘Left Alone’ and ‘Electrified’, not just that but you will acquire the ‘Get My Bag’ back bling too.



There will even be a ‘Rouge LAROI Outfit’ with a ‘Tragic BLADE Back’ bling that can be doubled as a pickaxe, and another Electrified style for this outfit. There will also be other Kid LAROI-related content in the store such as the ‘Stay Afloat’, ‘Heart of a King’ emotes along with the Stay Lobby Track.

Rewards from Wild Dreams Island Quests

There will be specific KID LAROI’s Wild Dreams Quests and they will only run for a particular amount of time. They will be available only until February 3 at 6pm ET after starting on January 27 at 6pm ET. All of the rewards that you will be able to get from the quests are as follows.

LAROI’s Tag Sprays

LAROI Loading Screen

The Rogue Loading Screen

Love Again Lobby Track

Thousand Miles Lobby Track

Along with the main events happening during the performance times, there will be a Kid LAROI Cup which runs on January 24. This will be a ‘Duos Zero Build tournament’ for you to compete in and you have the chance of unlocking all the outfits mentioned above early if you are in some of the top point earners. However, if you earn 8 or more points you will get the LAROI Smile Emoticon and the LAROI Banner Icon.

There is a lot to get busy during this time in Fortnite and you’ll have even more to focus on than just working out how to crack an opponent’s shield in the game.

Fortnite is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023