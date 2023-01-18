The latest weekly challenges just dropped in Fortnite, and one of them requires players to crack an opponent’s shield or have their shields cracked. Completing this quest can be tricky because the game doesn’t specify which shield you should break. Is it the one you get from drinking shield potions or the gigantic guardian shield? If you’re wondering which one and how to complete this quest quickly, check out this guide below.

How to Crack an Opponent’s Shield in Fortnite

In this quest, cracking an opponent’s shield refers to breaking the enemy’s shield which can be restored with shield potions, Slap Juice, and others. So, all you need to do is pick up a gun and shoot them from afar until their shield breaks. You’ll also want to try your best to aim for an opponent’s head when you’re shooting them. You can do more damage when you aim for the head than if you were to hit their body. This way, you can take out the shield faster and avoid taking too much damage. When the shield breaks, you’ll hear an audio cue similar to a glass-breaking noise, indicating that your opponent’s health is exposed.

There are two ways you can complete this quest, the first is by cracking an opponent’s shield, and the second is by having your shield cracked. If you don’t feel like jumping in the fight, you can choose to have your shield broken instead. This may not be the most fun method to complete this quest, but it can be the fastest if you’re in the right spot. To do this, you can fill up your shields with items or augments and stand in the open until someone cracks your shield.

That’s all you need to know about cracking an opponent’s shield in Fortnite. Upon completing this quest, you will be rewarded 16,000 XP, which can help you complete your battle pass faster. Get out there, and good luck!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023