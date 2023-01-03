Where to Find the Guardian Shield in Fortnite and How to Block Shots

Guardian Shields are a brand-new item introduced in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. While there is a five-step weekly quest that will net you 15k per step by blocking a certain amount of shots with a Guardian Shield, you first need to know how to find it. Here is where to find and how to use the Guardian Shield in Fortnite.

Where to Find a Guardian Shield in Fortnite

First things first, you need to find a Guardian Shield. The best places to find Guardian Shield are in Oathbound Chests, which is also where you can find an Ex-Caliber. There are several Oathbound Chests at The Citadel, Anvil Square, and Breakwater Bay, so look there first.

While it will come down to RNG whether or not you do find a Guardian Shield in an Oathbound Chest, searching Oathbound Chests is your best bet to securing a Guardian Shield. The other way is to eliminate enemy players and steal their Guardian Shield.

How to Block Shots with a Guardian Shield in Fortnite

Now that you have a Guardian Shield, you’ll need to know how to use it. The Guardian Shield is a strictly defensive gadget, meaning it shouldn’t be used to deal damage but to block enemy shots.

There are two ways to use the Guardian Shield. You can use the fire button to deploy a big overshield in front of you. You can use the aim button to deploy the big overshield somewhere in front of you and it’ll stay there for as long as it can. You can go up to it and retrieve it whenever you want.

Do keep in mind that the Guardian Shield has a limit. Once the bar on the left of the Guardian Shield in your backpack depletes, you'll not be able to use the overshield feature. Be sure to block enemy shots and you'll quickly earn XP.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023