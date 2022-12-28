You’ve heard of Spotify Wrapped and perhaps Apple Music Replay, both having the same purpose: to enable listeners to reflect on their music activities based on their stats throughout the year. But did you know that there’s also a thing called Fortnite Wrapped 2022 for those Fortnite enthusiasts out there? This is a way for you to learn more about your performance in the game, allowing you to rethink your strategy and focus more on what’s lacking in your gameplay. So, how exactly does the Fortnite Wrapped 2022 work, and where can you check yours? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to Check Your Fortnite Wrapped 2022

Currently, there’s no way of checking your Fortnite Wrapped 2022 in the game. However, a website, namely FN Zone, enables you to do this. The progress of getting your wrapped results is relatively straightforward.

Upon arriving at the website’s wrapped page, scroll down until you see a text box under “Your 2022 Wrapped.” Next, enter your Fortnite username or nickname, and select the platform you’re playing from. If you’re unsure about your Fortnite handle, you can quickly head to the game to check your profile. Lastly, hit the search button below the text box.

Now that you’ve done all of that, wait for the website to load up your account’s stats. After a while, you should be taken to a page where you’ll be able to see a card containing various information about your account. The report includes your most played season, hours played, number of eliminations, victory, and matches played throughout 2022.

If you’d like, you can also save your Fortnite Wrapped image to be shared with your friends or family. For this, select the download button below the image. Alternatively, you can also share the link to your Fortnite Wrapped by clicking the share button below the download button.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 28th, 2022