How to finish anything but first in different matches in Fortnite? If you’re wondering how to complete this challenge, you’ve come to the right place. This is perhaps the most confusing one compared to other quests introduced this week, such as using no ranged weapons while on foot and hiding in a bush that you threw down. However, you don’t need to worry because, in this guide, we’ll walk you through how to complete this quest quickly.

How to Finish Anything but First in Different Matches in Fortnite

Finishing anything but first in different matches means you just need to play the game and not win first place. This means you’ll need to get yourself eliminated before you become the last one standing in Fortnite. Although that might not seem fun, this can be an excellent opportunity to complete other daily, weekly, and Oathbound quests since you don’t have to worry about dying.

To complete this quest, you can either play the game normally and get yourself eliminated halfway through the match or jump off a building at the start of the game. Remember that it doesn’t matter if you’re not the first to get eliminated. As long as you’re not the last one standing, it will still count toward this quest. The best place to jump off and finish this quest quickly is in The Citadel, where The Ageless Champion boss resides.

At the start of the match, you’ll want to land at the top of The Citadel and jump off to eliminate yourself. Just make sure you land on the ground, as you might survive the fall if you land on the river nearby. After that, keep repeating the same steps by entering a new game until you get a notification that you’ve completed this quest. That sums up everything you need to know about how to finish anything but first in different matches in Fortnite. Good luck!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023