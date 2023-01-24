If you want to hide from your opponents in Fortnite, throwing down a bush could be the perfect solution. Bushes are a great way to conceal yourself and ambush unsuspecting opponents. When used correctly, it can also allow you to recover without your opponents noticing. So, if you’re looking to sneak your way to victory and complete one of the latest weekly challenges, ensure you know how to hide in different bushes that you threw down in Fortnite!

Fortnite: How to Hide in DIfferent Bushes That You Threw Down

First, before you throw down a bush, you need to find the Big Bush Bomb item. The Big Bush Bomb is a new item introduced in the latest patch. When used, it allows you to spawn a bush on the ground. You can find this item on chests, floor loot, and supply drops.

Next, you’ll need to determine where you want to throw down your bush. The best places to throw down a bush are where your opponents won’t expect you. For example, you can throw the bush down in a clearing or on the edge of a hill. If you’re feeling bold, you can even throw down a bush in the middle of a field or near a building. Afterward, you just need to stand or crouch in it to hide. You’ll need to hide in two different bushes that you threw down to complete one of the weekly quests.

The best thing about this item is that you can pair it with the Bush Warrior augment to heal yourself while hiding. Additionally, the bushes that spawn from the Big Bush Bomb item can “stick” on vehicles in Fortnite. You can use this to your advantage to make it harder for opponents to hit you while riding a motorcycle.

If you want to save this strategy until the endgame, you’ll want to avoid throwing the bushes in obvious places, for example, in the snowy parts of the map. That sums up everything you need to know about how to hide in different bushes that you threw down. After completing this quest, you will be rewarded 16,000 XP. Good luck!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023