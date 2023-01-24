When it comes to winning in Fortnite, you’ll need more than good aim and positioning. Being able to outsmart and outlive your opponents by utilizing different items to your advantage can turn the fight around, allowing you to achieve victory. With that said, if you’re looking for one of the most useful items, as well as completing the latest weekly challenges, you’ll need to get your hands on chug splash, grenades, and fireflies. Without further ado, here’s how to find and use chug splash, grenades, and fireflies in Fortnite!

Where to Find Chug Splash

Out of all these items, the chug splash is perhaps one of the easiest ones to come across. You can either get a chug splash from the rewards of capturing a point, loot, chests, or an augment. There are a couple of augments that can be used to heal, but the one that’ll give you a chug splash is the Splash Medic augment. Given that augments are randomized, sometimes you may not find the specific one you’re looking for. If that’s the case, feel free to reroll your augment. The first reroll is free, but you’ll need to spend 100 gold bars for each if you want to keep rerolling.

Where to Find Grenades

Grenades are a pretty common item in Fortnite, but you’ll most likely find them in normal chests and supply drops. There’s also a chance to get grenades from activating the Demolitions Munitions augment. The Demolitions Munitions augment increases the chance of getting explosive drops from destroying objects. However, it doesn’t include player-built structures.

Where to Find Fireflies

You can find fireflies around forest areas or nearby rivers in Fortnite. They’re almost hard to miss in the wild since they light up and move around. You’ll need to walk to them and press the interact button to catch them. Afterward, they’ll be found in your inventory as a firefly jar. Alternatively, you can also find fireflies from chests and floor loot. This way, you won’t have to catch them first. Of course, sometimes you may not come across firefly jars, so it doesn’t hurt to catch fireflies in the wild if you see them.

How to Use Chug Splash, Grenades, and Fireflies in Fortnite

To use chug splash, grenades, and fireflies, you need to switch your current equipped item to one of those items, and press left-click. Using the chug splash will restore your health and shield when you aim it at your feet. You can also use it to heal your teammates. Meanwhile, grenades and fireflies can be used to blow up buildings, or simply pressure another player to reposition themself. That’s all you need to know about how to find and use chug splash, grenades, and fireflies in Fortnite. You will be rewarded 16,000 XP once you have completed this quest.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023