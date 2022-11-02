Where to Find Fireflies in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

As the sun sets in Fortnite, fireflies spring to life and light up the map in various patches. They are one of the most passive wildlife species within the game, staying in one place and never moving, but catching Fireflies in Fortnite has a number of reasons outside of looking pretty. They can be an essential part of daily and weekly quests, so it’s best you know where to head now in case you need to use them for any reason. So read on to find out everything you need about fireflies in Fortnite.

Where to Find and Catch Fireflies in Fortnite

Fireflies can be encountered in two different ways, the first being capturing them by hand. Fireflies tend to spawn around forest areas or nearby rivers, so these are your best places to head when you need to catch some. They appear as dusk falls within the game, and it’s hard to miss as soon as they begin to illuminate the map. Once you have found one, walk up to it and interact with it to catch it, and you’ll have a firefly jar.

An alternative to finding fireflies is floor loot and chests. This sounds unusual, but they come in stacks of three and can be picked up and used instantly. In a way, finding fireflies as floor loot is significantly easier than taking on the challenge of catching them yourself since you won’t have to run around trying to find them in the first place.

Once captured in a jar, the fireflies can be used alongside the ignite buildings quest. Hurling a jar of fireflies at a building will make it catch alight, so if you’re in a reasonably industrialized area and have a few jars to throw, you’ll be able to complete the quest in no time by spreading the fire.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022