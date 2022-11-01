Fortnite: Easy Method to Ignite Structures for The Herald Quest

The Herald Quests are a set of quests available to Battle Pass owners in Fortnite: Battle Royale. These quests are available in Chapter 3: Season 4, which is available from November 3 to December 3 and will reward you with The Herald epic outfit from the Nothing’s Forever set. One of the sub-quests requires you to ignite 50 structures, which can be accomplished by collecting fireflies and storing them in jars. Additionally, this sub-quest will reward you with the Epitaph Edge harvesting tool. This sub-quest can take a long time to complete, but fear not, we have the Easy Method to finish this quest in only one or two matches.

The Easy Method to Ignite Structures for the Hearld Quest in Fortnite

Fortnite has a lot of quests for you to complete, so we want to make it as easy as possible. Following the Easy Method, you can finish the Ignite 50 Structures sub-quest for The Herald Quests.

The Easy Method

Navigate to the landmark north of the Chrome Crossroads called Sunflower’s Saplings. Use your Harvesting Tool to forage the grouping of bushes to uncover fireflies that you can capture in a jar. You will also find loose Firefly Jars pick-ups in the area.

After you collect six firefly jars, head over to a yellow building with a metal roof and throw a firefly jar inside the building near the center, which will ignite it, this one building will get you most of the progress you need toward the Ignite 50 Structures objective.

You can either repeat this process in another match or track down additional buildings to complete your quest.

Quest Reward

Completing all of the sub-quests for the Herald Quests will reward you with the complete Herald outfit. Part of this outfit is the Eptapgh Edge, a rare harvesting tool. Its cost is 950 V-Bucks.

Fortnite: Battle Royal is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022