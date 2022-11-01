Fortnite x Ralph Lauren: Polo Skins, Release Date, Prices, and Everything We Know

Epic Games has announced a collaboration with the famous clothes brand Ralph Lauren. This collaboration will bring in-game rewards and cosmetics to Fortnite that will represent the clothes brand in a stylish way fans will love. This inspiration comes from the 1992 Stadium Collection, which includes iconic streetwear from auto-racing and aviation. If you want to drop into the battlefield in style, we are here to inform you of everything we know regarding the Polo Stadium Collection Set.

Fortnite x Ralph Lauren: Release Date, Price, and What’s Included

The release date for the in-game cosmetics is November 5, 2022, starting at 8pm ET. According to the Epic Games website, the set will include “new outfits, Back Blings, and more.” Bundles range from 1300 to 1500 V-Bucks, or $10.39 to $11.99, and accessories can be purchased individually, according to Vogue Business.

On November 4, the day before the official launch, players will be able to compete in a Polo Stadium Cup, where they will have the opportunity to win all of these great cosmetic rewards and even have the chance to get some unique emotes exclusive to the event.

New Skins

Below are skins shown on the Epic Games’ official website, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from this event. These will be available for everyone who is willing to pay the price in the coming week.

Stadium Hero ’92

The outfit will come in various styles, and players can choose one that fits their personality the most, which is a nice touch. For example, as you can see in the image, there is a red, white, and blue style, while there is also a classic marsh style with a coat. This style seems to be going for the racing look.

Polo Prodigy Outfit

The same principle applies here for the Polo Prodigy Outfit, as there will be a couple of options here you can choose from to fit your style. This style is going more for the aviation look.

Accessories Included in Ralph Lauren Package

Epic Games will also include some unique accessories in the Fortnite x Ralph Lauren collaboration. This consists of a new Pickaxe, new Backbling, and even a new Drifter Glider. Along with all these additions, there will be a new emote to show off to other players called the Victory Colors emote, where your player will hold up a flag representing what happens at the end of a finish line in a racing competition.

Polo Stadium Cup

The Polo Stadium Cup, happening on November 4, will feature a no-build tournament where players can win all these fantastic additions early. Competitors are allowed to participate in a total of 10 matches within their region 3 hour time window, and during this window, there will be a scoreboard system that ranges from 1 point for 75th place to 30 points for first place. Additionally, whenever you eliminate a player, you will get one point to add to your total score. To participate in the Stadium Cup, players must have an account level of 15 or above and be verified on their Epic account.

Fortnite has been famous for its collaborations in the past couple of years, so this is nothing new. Most recently, they did a crossover with Rick and Morty by including a Pickle Rick Backbling which can be unlocked in-game. Make sure to make the polo experience more authentic by learning how to tame wildlife here and feel like you are genuinely playing the sport!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022