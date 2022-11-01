How-to-Unlock-the-Pickle-Rick-Backbling-for-Free-in-Fortnite

Fortnite is known for its rather eclectic collaborations, however, the Rick and Morty crossover was arguably one of the most popular. Since the game has now experienced a variety of famous characters from the show, it’s only expected that Pickle Rick will make an appearance. However, this isn’t the first time the back bling has been included in the title. At the start of the Rick and Morty crossover, this cosmetic item was available for a limited time and has come back following Fortnitemares but is significantly more accessible for players. So read on to find out how you can get ahold of this back bling for free.

How to Get Pickle Rick Backbling for Free in Fortnite

If you want to get your hands on the Pickle Rick Backbling, you should become familiar with Horde Rush. You will need to complete eight Horde Rush quests before the mode disappears. Luckily, you have until November 15, so there is ample opportunity to get ahold of this elusive bling before then. Since most of the Horde Rush challenges can be completed passively within the game mode, you should prepare to spend a lot of time in the mode.

You can complete any eight of the following quests to unlock the back bling:

Eliminate Cube Monsters

Open Chests

Eliminate Ranged Cube Monsters with Sideways Weapons

Collect Score Multipliers

Get Headshots on cube Monsters in A Match

Earn a 50-KO Streak

Earn 2,000,000 Combined Team Points

Earn a Team Score of at least 350,000 in A Match

Eliminate poison or exploding Cube Monsters from at least 15 meters away

Deal Melee Damage to Cube Monster Spawners

Deal Damage to Cube Monsters

Once you have completed eight of these Quests, you can access the Pickle Rick Backbling from your cosmetic menu, and Pickle Rick will be able to accompany all your adventures. If you have the Rick Sanchez skin, the two look like a match made in heaven on the battlefield. It’s essential to remember that this item is only available for a limited amount of time, though, so you should act quickly.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022